Working On Oppenheimer Gave Florence Pugh A Career First Experience

Christopher Nolan is an incredibly technical filmmaker. He tends to make sci-fi movies, but often with heady time-travel concepts that take a long time to explain. Even his historical epic "Dunkirk" takes place over three separate time frames, with one plotline covering the span of one week, one covering the span of one day, and one covering the span of one hour. In "Inception," characters use a sci-fi device to insert their disembodied consciousnesses into the dreams of others. Inside dreams, however, time moves differently, and one can travel for hours while asleep before waking up only minutes later. "Interstellar" has multiple time-shifting conceits, and don't get me started on the baffling time-reversed physics of "Tenet."

In order to pull off such towering pieces of conceptual architecture, Nolan must possess a very technical, engineering-forward mind. His sense of structure is impeccable, and some would say to the detriment of his characters. Similarly, some of Nolan's more emotional moments can seem slight or underserved in the face of his ambitious sci-fi concepts. And, in order to keep those technicals in place, Nolan must be the kind of director who keeps responsibilities stringently delegated on his sets. One might imagine him to be professional and focused at all times.

Nolan's ultra-professional directing style was confirmed by actress Florence Pugh who plays Jean Tatlock, the real-life American Communist advocate, in the new hit biopic "Oppenheimer." In an April interview with Collider, Pugh recalled her days on the "Oppenheimer" set, and just how well-managed everything was. Pugh has already starred in multiple high-profile films since her debut in the 2014 film "The Falling," but she describes Nolan's directing style as professional in a way she had never seen before.