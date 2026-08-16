5 Forgotten Mythology Movies That Still Hold Up Today

There's something special about a mythology movie. Every culture has its own series of legends, heroes, and great evils, and as Cecil B. DeMille once famously said, "Give me any two pages of the Bible, and I'll give you a picture." Just like the Bible is full of incredibly epic and dramatic stories worthy of the big screen, there are countless texts, poems, and other stories around the world perfect for the kind of spectacle that only cinema can deliver.

While the best fantasy movies can offer an incredible and memorable watch, you almost have to wonder why exactly we need movies that invent fictional fantasy universes when real-world mythology is already filled with cinematic tales. Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey" proved that there are still ways to keep classic myths and tales fresh, and the best mythology movies manage to make even the most well-known story feel new and exciting.

But while there are plenty of acclaimed and highly successful movies based on mythology, like "Jason and the Argonauts," "The Return," "Excalibur," or "The Tale of Princess Kaguya," there are plenty others that deserve just as much praise but have been largely forgotten by time. Some are recent movies that got lost in the endless sea of streaming releases, some are international movies that didn't necessarily become huge hits in the U.S., and others just fell through the cracks.

Let's take a look at five forgotten mythology movies that are still worth watching today.