One Of Brad Pitt's Biggest Box Office Flops Almost Bankrupted A Studio

In 1994, David Geffen, Jeffrey Katzenberg, and Steven Spielberg — three of Hollywood's biggest power players — united to form a brand-new major motion picture studio called DreamWorks, something that hadn't been attempted in decades. The trio of execs had three stipulations: they wouldn't make any more than nine films a year, they would be allowed to make movies for other studios, and they would be able to go home in time for dinner.

For three years, the trio would wrangle contracts and make deals with various music, film, and television entities to make sure it was standing on solid ground and could handle being the outsize business entity they wanted it to be. In 1997, DreamWorks finally released its first three movies: "The Peacemaker," "Amistad," and "Mouse Hunt." The year after, the studio broke into feature animation with the bad-but-popular CGI insect film "Antz" and the highly acclaimed and very good "The Prince of Egypt," a retelling of the stories of Exodus.

Thanks to those films, DreamWorks became a legitimate animation powerhouse, putting out "The Road to El Dorado" and "Chicken Run" in 2000, and "Shrek" in 2001. "Shrek" was particularly notable in that it parodied the images and story beats of Disney's fairy tale movies. (Katzenberg used to work for Disney, you see.) These animated films were mere punctuations in a string of solid live-action hits from "Saving Private Ryan" to "American Beauty," "Gladiator," "Almost Famous," "Minority Report," and "The Ring."

The party nearly came to an abrupt halt, however, with the release of DreamWorks' animated epic "Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas" on July 7, 2003. "Sinbad," a Westernized adaptation of the Sinbad stories from "One Thousand and One Nights," cost a whopping $60 million to make, and it was met with widespread indifference. It earned only $80 million, but marketing costs brought the total losses on "Sinbad" to about $125 million. It's one of the biggest bombs of all time.