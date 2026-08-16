This Legendary TV Western Actor's '80s Fantasy Series Is A Must-Watch On Prime Video

Michael Landon made his first real splash on the big screen in Gene Fowler Jr.'s 1957 drive-in classic "I Was a Teenage Werewolf," playing Tony Rivers, the teenage werewolf. The film was a hit and led to Landon getting more work in high-profile movies like "High School Confidential!," "God's Little Acre," and "The Legend of Tom Dooley." Landon was the hotness of the moment. Then, in 1959, he landed a plum role playing Little Joe Cartwright on NBC's classic Western TV show "Bonanza" and stuck around for all 14 seasons of that (very successful) series.

If Landon's career had ended there, he still would've been a legend. However, unwilling to rest on his laurels, the man hastily joined the cast of NBC's "Little House on the Prairie" TV show, which debuted in 1974. Landon starred in the Laura Engalls Wilder book series adaptation as Charles Ingalls, the gentle, protective patriarch of the Ingalls clan and the role played by Luke Bracey in Netflix's reboot show. As a child of the 1980s, I personally recall hearing from many of my peers that Landon was their first celebrity crush. It was heartbreaking when the series went off the air in 1983, but it remained in reruns for years thereafter.

From there, to keep the ball rolling, Landon immediately created and starred in "Highway to Heaven," a high-concept NBC drama series that lasted an impressive five seasons and over 100 episodes following its premiere in 1984. There, Landon played Jonathan Smith, an angel in a denim jacket who has been sent to Earth for a probationary period. Teaming with a bitter ex-cop named Mark Gordon (Victor French), Jonathan goes on a quest from God to help people. The series is currently available to watch on Prime Video, among other streaming platforms.