87 Years Ago Today: One Of The Most Beloved Movies Ever Made Opened Nationwide—and Barely Broke Even

First released in theaters on August 25, 1939, "The Wizard of Oz" has become probably the most famous movie of all time. Its images, dialogue, characters, and story are now templates unto themselves, with filmmakers and storytellers imitating them to this very day. And I don't just mean in other movies set in Oz like the "Wicked" films. Any story about an ordinary person who is unexpectedly whisked away into a magical realm of wonder, only to be joined by eccentric locals and tasked with an act of heroism, owes its existence to "The Wizard of Oz." Joseph Campbell, in particular, could have made a meal of "The Wizard of Oz," as it might serve as one of the primary pop examples of the Hero's Journey. The movie is 87 years old as of today, and it might not be an exaggeration to state that more people have seen "The Wizard of Oz" than any other film.

Loosely based on L. Frank Baum's 1900 book "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz," the film had an infamously long road to the big screen. Victor Fleming is the movie's credited director, but he was only one of several filmmakers who oversaw the project. Indeed, it's well-known among film historians that King Vidor directed some of the film's Kansas-set sepia-toned scenes, while Norman Taurog oversaw some of its color tests, Mervyn LeRoy helmed some transitional scenes, and George Cukor and Richard Thorpe each briefly sat in the director's chair. Reading about the production of "The Wizard of Oz" is a litany of horrors, and it's astonishing the film got made at all.

And, perhaps surprisingly, "The Wizard of Oz" initially underperformed at the box office. As noted by the AFI, the movie actually lost money at first.