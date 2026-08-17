47 Years Ago Today: A Comedy Banned As 'Blasphemous' Opened — And Became A Classic

Despite its reputation, Monty Python's "Life of Brian" isn't particularly blasphemous. In fact, it's entirely canon-compliant with the Bible, with the traditional story of Jesus' birth, life, and death shown playing out in the margins. The film itself never even really takes a side on the question of whether or not God exists (though it does take a firm stance on the question of whether or not aliens exist). Likewise, the titular Brian (Graham Chapman) is merely a guy who happens to have been born next door to the messiah, while the film's humor takes just as many potshots at ineffectual protest groups, overbearing mothers, and people with lisps as it does at religion. If anything, "Life of Brian" is regarded with fondness by many Christians these days.

In the lead-up to its theatrical release on August 17, 1979, however, "Life of Brian" was seemingly the devil itself, with a full-on cultural war raging around it. Screenings of the film were banned on scales ranging from individual towns to entire countries. It was "a crime against religion," "produced in hell," and the mere act of watching it "could result in serious violence," according to one of its critics.

For the comedy troupe behind "Life of Brian," this outrage was the best promotion that money couldn't buy. Monty Python member John Cleese joked that the film's fiercest enemies had "made me rich" and that "we should send them a crate of champagne." The movie remains the biggest hit out of Monty Python's four theatrical releases, grossing $20.7 million at the global box office. On the 47th anniversary of its release, let's look back at how the controversy over "Life of Brian" helped it become a comedy classic.