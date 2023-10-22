The Correct Order To Watch The Monty Python Movies

I idly sit on my rocking chair, relaxing on my porch, taking in the evening breeze. There is a glass of fine rye whiskey in my hand. I am very old, and my only entertainment is a series of flashing, disconnected images in my mind. They blend together in a haze. Memories, perhaps. Or tales told to me. There is no longer a difference. I had a family once, but I cannot be certain if they were mine or something I invented. My body has been slowly shutting down, limbs feel as if they are vanishing and reappearing at their own will. Soon, I may fade out entirely.

Every so often, however, a spark appears. Like two stones striking, a light appears for a brief, explosive moment. Inside that split instant, something solid appears. Something I know is real. Something that has infiltrated the very core of my being. Something that will never vanish. I will cease to be. This spark. This spark will remain. I smile to myself and give voice to that spark, letting it live. Letting that memory stay alive in a dying world. My lips part. Air squeezes out of the ragged sacks that were once my lungs. I speak:

"Your mother was a hamster, and your father smelled of elderberries."

Terry Jones and Terry Gilliam's 1975 comedy film "Monty Python and the Holy Grail" has insidiously permeated the consciousness of an entire generation. Every line of dialogue is an invention of a new pop vocabulary that has been quoted to the point of abstraction. It's weirdly eternal. One wonders if the youths of 2023 are still watching "Monty Python's Flying Circus" reruns with the same voracity that Gen-X once did.

If not, I am here to guide The Youths™ through a journey of Monty Python. Well, the films, anyway.