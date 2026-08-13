59 Years Ago Today: The Crime Film That Broke Hollywood's Rules On Violence Premiered In New York

Something was going horribly wrong in the U.S. during the 1960s, and Hollywood was failing to reflect this rapidly mounting turmoil. A wildly popular U.S. President had been assassinated, racist lawmen were turning firehoses and dogs (for starters) on peaceful protesters, the Vietnam War continued aimlessly at great human expense, and so lamentably on. A new generation of filmmakers felt compelled to honestly depict this society upheaval, but the Motion Picture Production Code, which had been adopted in 1930, restrained them from creatively meeting this tumultuous moment. (Alfred Hitchcock alone fought numerous battles with over the Production Code.)

The studios were feeling pressure from the evolution of television (with color sets beginning to enter living rooms) and the formally audacious French New Wave movement, which was challenging moviegoers' notions of what a film could be. Hollywood had to get with the times, but the old moguls were clueless about Baby Boomers' entertainment interests. They did, however, know which movie stars moved the needle, and Warren Beatty was a rising talent on the verge of a breakthrough. So, they gave him extensive creative control of "Bonnie and Clyde" and almost immediately regretted it.

Then studio head Jack Warner fumed over budget overruns and what he perceived as a misguided throwback to the 1930s gangster film era. What he didn't account for was Beatty's good fortune to be making a crime flick in between the end of the Production Code and the establishment of the Motion Picture Association of America's ratings system. This allowed producer Beatty and director Arthur Penn to flout long-held standards regarding on-screen sex and violence. Armed with newfangled squibs (which explode to simulate bullet strikes), they shook up moviegoers and critics alike when the film debuted theatrically in New York on August 13, 1967.