This Forgotten '80s Adventure Movie Is One Of The Best Adaptations Of Tarzan Ever Made

Hugh Hudson's 1984 film "Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes" isn't terribly well-remembered by modern audiences. It's strange how little the film is talked about, given that it has a very impressive cast, some amazing photography, and was nominated for three Academy Awards. Ralph Richardson was nominated for Best Supporting Actor, Robert Towne and Michael Austin were nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay, and Rick Baker and Paul Engelen were nominated for Best Makeup. Baker and Engelen cast human actors as the apes and put them in some very impressive ape masks, well deserving of an Oscar. Sadly they lost to "Amadeus."

"Greystoke" was, of course, a modern riff on Edgar Rice Burrough's "Tarzan" novels, and starred Christopher Lambert as the titular vine-swinger. "Greystoke" tells the Tarzan story from the very beginning, when Tarzan's human parents (Paul Geoffrey and Cheryl Campbell) crash-land their plane in a remote part of the African rainforests. Tarzan, of course, was named John Clayton, but his mother dies of malaria when he's still tiny, and his father is killed by an ape, Silverbeard (Paul Elliott). The infant is taken in by Kala (Ailsa Burke) and raised among the apes.

After that, though, the plot of "Greystoke" skews from what most audiences might be familiar with when it comes to Tarzan. Most versions of the story see a group of colonialists traversing into the deep underbrush and finding Tarzan there. In this film, Tarzan is discovered by one man and taken back to the big city. It won't be until Tarzan is back on the Scottish Greystoke estate that he will meet Jane (Andie MacDowell, with her voice dubbed over by Glenn Close).