Simone Ashley's Underrated 2025 Thriller On Prime Video Is Based On A True Story

There have been plenty of underrated movies in 2026, but many of them — such as the fun adventure "Masters of the Universe" — were at least given high-profile theatrical releases. Psychological thriller "This Tempting Madness," which stars British actor Simone Ashley, on the other hand, had an extremely modest theatrical release after premiering on the festival circuit in 2025. It can now be found hiding away on Prime Video, where it's well worth seeking out.

"This Tempting Madness" marks the feature directorial debut of Jennifer E. Montgomery, who co-wrote the script with her husband Andrew Davis and based the story on the real experience of a close friend. As the director told The Fan Carpet, her friend suffered a violent fall and struggled to regain even short-term memory in the aftermath. Montgomery encouraged her to keep a journal, which she did for a full year. "When she was fully recovered, she came to me one day and said, 'So, are you going to write something?,'" Montgomery remembered. "I was completely blown away. I didn't expect her ever to come around to that. I asked, 'Do you want me to write something?' She said, 'I think it could be good. I think you should.'" So, that's exactly what the director did, teaming up with her husband to write what eventually became "This Tempting Madness."

The film follows a young woman who awakens from a coma with major injuries and a fractured memory. As she tries to piece together her past, she begins to question her ability to distinguish reality and fantasy. But as Montgomery explained during a Reddit Q&A, the movie was designed with catharsis in mind. "Sometimes in life there are no clear endings," she wrote. "The film gives a clear ending and definite catharsis in a way life rarely does."