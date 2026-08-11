How To Watch Minions & Monsters At Home
"Minions & Monsters" was a box office hit, but it was also the lowest-grossing movie in the "Despicable Me" franchise. But if you happen to be a Minions fan that stayed home for this latest entry, now is the time to catch up. Indeed, the film hit digital platforms on August 11, 2026, ahead of a physical media rollout a month later on September 8.
If you haven't kept up with the Minions of late, you might be surprised to hear that this latest outing sees the yellow critters attempt to conquer the golden age of Hollywood. The seventh installment in the "Despicable Me" franchise is directed by franchise stalwart Pierre Coffin and acts as a prequel to 2015's "Minions." It follows a group of the yellow creatures as they try to make a monster movie amid the studio system of the 1920s. Sounds kinda weird, right? Well, audiences and critics seemed to like it well enough, and you can currently witness the surrealism of these corporate mascots running amok in old-timey Hollywood at home.
At the time of writing, "Minions & Monsters" is available to buy and rent from digital platforms including Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Prime Video, and YouTube Movies. However, you should expect to pay a pretty penny for the privilege, as the movie is currently $19.99 to rent and $29.99 to buy on Prime Video (though prices vary slightly depending on which platform you use). And while there's no word on a streaming premiere date just yet, the film is a Universal release, meaning it will arrive on Peacock in the coming months. Beyond that, "Minions & Monsters" will, as mentioned earlier, get a 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD package to boot.
Minions & Monsters proves the franchise still has some juice
Buying movies or TV shows is a dodgy proposition these days since companies can technically delete your purchased media (like when Apple had to respond to the case of disappearing digital purchases in 2018 and faced a lawsuit for misleading consumers on movie and TV show "purchases" in 2021). To try to sweeten the deal, though, Universal has thrown in some behind-the-scenes bonus features for the digital version of "Minions & Monsters." Those who do buy the film digitally will get access to six featurettes that cover everything from the inspirations behind the movie's early Hollywood setting to its casting process, score composition, and a guide to drawing the characters in the film.
Bonus features aside, "Minions & Monsters" was a hit with critics, earning an 89% critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes, where the film is "certified fresh." Aside from delivering the usual slapstick antics fans expect, the movie is also rich in references to Hollywood classics, from "Citizen Kane" to "Jaws." As Soren Andersen of the Seattle Times surmised, "Minions & Monsters" is not only "frequently very funny" but "often insightful" as a "crash course in the early days of Hollywood moviemaking." And despite not earning quite as much as previous entries in the franchise (which is ironic since "Minions & Monsters" is itself a secret remake of a massive box office bomb), the film proves there's still life in this property.
No doubt, Universal and Illumination will be hoping the digital sales help make up for the slight dip in box office receipts. At $30 a pop, they should be making their money back in no time.