How To Watch Minions & Monsters At Home

"Minions & Monsters" was a box office hit, but it was also the lowest-grossing movie in the "Despicable Me" franchise. But if you happen to be a Minions fan that stayed home for this latest entry, now is the time to catch up. Indeed, the film hit digital platforms on August 11, 2026, ahead of a physical media rollout a month later on September 8.

If you haven't kept up with the Minions of late, you might be surprised to hear that this latest outing sees the yellow critters attempt to conquer the golden age of Hollywood. The seventh installment in the "Despicable Me" franchise is directed by franchise stalwart Pierre Coffin and acts as a prequel to 2015's "Minions." It follows a group of the yellow creatures as they try to make a monster movie amid the studio system of the 1920s. Sounds kinda weird, right? Well, audiences and critics seemed to like it well enough, and you can currently witness the surrealism of these corporate mascots running amok in old-timey Hollywood at home.

At the time of writing, "Minions & Monsters" is available to buy and rent from digital platforms including Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Prime Video, and YouTube Movies. However, you should expect to pay a pretty penny for the privilege, as the movie is currently $19.99 to rent and $29.99 to buy on Prime Video (though prices vary slightly depending on which platform you use). And while there's no word on a streaming premiere date just yet, the film is a Universal release, meaning it will arrive on Peacock in the coming months. Beyond that, "Minions & Monsters" will, as mentioned earlier, get a 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD package to boot.