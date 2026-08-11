Every Tom Holland And Robert Pattinson Movie, Ranked

Most film audiences have noticed that two of the biggest movies of 2026 have shared three of the same actors. Christopher Nolan's ancient epic "The Odyssey" features Tom Holland as Telemachus, Zendaya as the specter of Athena, and John Bernthal as Menelaus. Destin Daniel Cretton's superhero flick "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" features Holland as Spider-Man, Zendaya as MJ, and Bernthal as the Punisher. (One might be tempted to posit that this specific combination of actors is box office gold, given that "The Odyssey" has, as of this writing, made over $1.1 billion, and "Brand New Day" has made over $1.6 billion).

Robert Pattinson also appeared in "The Odyssey," playing Antinous, the most focused-upon of Penelope's suitors. He wasn't in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," but he also had a second major box office hit earlier in 2026 with "The Drama," a $28 million film that earned $132.5 million. That film also starred Zendaya. It seems that the public has spoken. They know what they want out of modern movies. They are clearly going to flock to movies with the letter "D" in the title.

As it so happens, Holland and Pattinson have crossed paths twice before appearing in "The Odyssey" together. In 2016, they both appeared in James Gray's biographical adventure movie "The Lost City of Z," and in 2020, they were in Antonio Campos' bleak Netflix drama "The Devil All the Time." In the former, Holland was still an up-and-coming 19-year-old actor, but Pattinson had already appeared in the five ultra-hit "Twilight" movies, so he was a known presence. By the time "Devil" was released, Holland had already been appearing as Spider-Man in multiple ultra-hits, and was big enough to play that film's lead.

Which of their three collaborations is the best? Let's analyze.