Every Tom Holland And Robert Pattinson Movie, Ranked
Most film audiences have noticed that two of the biggest movies of 2026 have shared three of the same actors. Christopher Nolan's ancient epic "The Odyssey" features Tom Holland as Telemachus, Zendaya as the specter of Athena, and John Bernthal as Menelaus. Destin Daniel Cretton's superhero flick "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" features Holland as Spider-Man, Zendaya as MJ, and Bernthal as the Punisher. (One might be tempted to posit that this specific combination of actors is box office gold, given that "The Odyssey" has, as of this writing, made over $1.1 billion, and "Brand New Day" has made over $1.6 billion).
Robert Pattinson also appeared in "The Odyssey," playing Antinous, the most focused-upon of Penelope's suitors. He wasn't in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," but he also had a second major box office hit earlier in 2026 with "The Drama," a $28 million film that earned $132.5 million. That film also starred Zendaya. It seems that the public has spoken. They know what they want out of modern movies. They are clearly going to flock to movies with the letter "D" in the title.
As it so happens, Holland and Pattinson have crossed paths twice before appearing in "The Odyssey" together. In 2016, they both appeared in James Gray's biographical adventure movie "The Lost City of Z," and in 2020, they were in Antonio Campos' bleak Netflix drama "The Devil All the Time." In the former, Holland was still an up-and-coming 19-year-old actor, but Pattinson had already appeared in the five ultra-hit "Twilight" movies, so he was a known presence. By the time "Devil" was released, Holland had already been appearing as Spider-Man in multiple ultra-hits, and was big enough to play that film's lead.
Which of their three collaborations is the best? Let's analyze.
3. The Lost City of Z (2016)
James Gray's "The Lost City of Z" was extrapolated from the 2009 book by David Grann, and it tells the story of the real-life explorer Percy Fawcett, including his infamous disappearance in 1925. Fawcett was a famous adventurer over a century ago, and his real-life exploits likely served as the inspiration for a whole genre of adventure novels like Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's "The Lost World" and H. Rider Haggard's "She."
Fawcett is played by Charlie Hunnam in the movie, and it covers his career from 1906 until his death. There is a lot of politicking, and it begins with Fawcett settling a border dispute between Bolivia and Brazil with his exemplary cartography skills. Eventually, Fawcett goes on an expedition to locate the titular city, thought to be evidence of a thriving civilization that somehow fell and was swallowed by the Amazon rainforest. In 1925, Fawcett treks into the Amazon rainforest with his son, Jack (Tom Holland), searching for the city, but was never heard from again. Robert Pattinson plays Henry Costin, Fawcett's co-explorer and compatriot who declined to join him on his final, fateful adventure.
"The Lost City of Z" (pronounced "zed," for our American readers) is a decent, although somewhat languidly paced film with some gorgeous photography, and a fun who's who of notable actors. Sienna Miller, Ian McDiarmid, Angus MacFadyen, Harry Melling, and Franco Nero (!) all appear. Holland doesn't appear until the latter half of the movie, with Bobby Smalldridge playing the seven-year-old Jack and Tom Mulheron playing the slightly older Jack. Sadly, there are no notable, intense moments between Pattinson and Holland; the two don't interact much.
2. The Devil All the Time
Based on the 2011 novel by Donald Ray Pollack, "The Devil All the Time" is a bleak litany of America's soullessness, with the country's heart ripped away by the events of World War II. Tom Holland plays a young man named Arvin, and the film begins with the horrors that his father (Bill Skarsgård) experienced during the war; he witnessed one of his friends skinned alive and crucified. By the mid-1950s, Arvin's father is forcing his son to pray at a makeshift Christian altar in their backyard. That altar will have at least one animal sacrifice and one dead human sprawled across it. "The Devil All the Time" inverts Christian imagery, infusing all the crosses and mention of holy scripture with a demonic energy.
Case in point: Robert Pattinson plays a reverend named Preston Teagardin who uses his position to groom and sexually exploit a young woman named Leonora (Eliza Scanlen). By this point in the story, it's 1965, and Arvin is played by Tom Holland. Arvin will witness the grooming firsthand and understand what's happening when Leonora is impregnated, and ... well, it's all very sad. Arvin's story includes a vigilante-style revenge killing. Later on, he also has a confrontation with two serial killers played by Jason Clarke and Riley Keough. That also will end in blood.
"The Devil All the Time" is a miserablist picaresque, which will certainly leave the viewer shaken. There's no romance in the movie, no nostalgia. God was never here to bless America. It was just the Devil all the time. It's an excellent movie, but it's a bit too long and takes a strong constitution to complete.
1. The Odyssey
Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey" is the best film on this list, and it's also one of the best films of 2026. Nolan adapted Homer's ancient epic to the big screen using his trademark steely visuals and expectedly masterful filmmaking, but brought some of his personal interests with it. This version of "The Odyssey" was less about brave homecomings and the restoration of order and more about war guilt. Odysseus (Matt Damon) was horrified by his actions during the Trojan War, and saw the Trojan Horse (which he invented) as a symbol for violence and death. When he is confronted by a dead soldier named Sinon (Elliot Page), Odysseus realizes that he does nothing but get others killed. Sinon will, in many ways, rest at the center of "The Odyssey," even though the character was ported over from Virgil's "The Aeneid."
Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson had several scenes together in "The Odyssey," with Holland playing Odysseus' son Telemachus and Pattinson playing Antinous, chief among Penelope's suitors. Antinous also has close ties to the Sinon character, as Sinon went to fight in Antinous' place when the draft for the Trojan War was held (none of that is from Homer). Antinous is a slimy figure, forthright in his needs and smug in his abilities (even though he has done nothing but leech off of Penelope — played by Anne Hathaway — for years). Holland gives a meek, insubstantial performance as Telemachus, which is appropriate for the character; he is too young, boyish, and sheltered to be a charismatic leader or a violent instrument of anger.
Watching Pattinson lord over Holland in "The Odyssey" is deliciously intense. Pattinson looks like he could eat Holland alive.