Why Ann From The Last House Looks So Familiar

This summer features two movies about suburban families suffering a sudden, bizarre malfunction of their homes. In "The End of Oak Street" the titular street gets sent back in time, forcing its residents to contend with the sudden threat of dinosaur attacks. But at least the families on Oak Street get to go outside. The same can't be said for the family in Netflix's "The Last House," who find themselves sealed inside their home by an unnatural storm, and must survive using only whatever resources are already under their roof.

Directed by Louis Leterrier ("Now You See Me") from a script by Matthew Robinson ("Love and Monsters"), "The Last House" stars Wagner Moura ("The Secret") agent as the family's father, Jason, and Greta Lee as the mother, Ann. They are trapped in the house alongside their children, Ruth (Riley Chung, Emma Ho, Arden Cho) and Graham (Noah Alexander Sosnowski, Gabriel Chung).

Lee will be familiar to fans of another Netflix story about an odd, unexplained phenomenon: "Russian Doll," which starred Natasha Lyonne as a woman who finds herself stuck in a time loop and dying over and over again. Lee played the protagonist's party-loving friend, Maxine, and her refrain of "Sweet birthday baby!" was one of the catchy auditory cues that marked the start of a new time loop.

More recently on Netflix, Lee appeared in Kathryn Bigelow's "A House of Dynamite" as NSA advisor Ana Park, one of a number of government officials attempting to strategize amid an impending nuclear strike on the United States. On the big screen, Lee starred as one of the two leads of Celine Song's critically-acclaimed romance "Past Lives," which was nominated for Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay at the Oscars.