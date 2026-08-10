Why Ann From The Last House Looks So Familiar
This summer features two movies about suburban families suffering a sudden, bizarre malfunction of their homes. In "The End of Oak Street" the titular street gets sent back in time, forcing its residents to contend with the sudden threat of dinosaur attacks. But at least the families on Oak Street get to go outside. The same can't be said for the family in Netflix's "The Last House," who find themselves sealed inside their home by an unnatural storm, and must survive using only whatever resources are already under their roof.
Directed by Louis Leterrier ("Now You See Me") from a script by Matthew Robinson ("Love and Monsters"), "The Last House" stars Wagner Moura ("The Secret") agent as the family's father, Jason, and Greta Lee as the mother, Ann. They are trapped in the house alongside their children, Ruth (Riley Chung, Emma Ho, Arden Cho) and Graham (Noah Alexander Sosnowski, Gabriel Chung).
Lee will be familiar to fans of another Netflix story about an odd, unexplained phenomenon: "Russian Doll," which starred Natasha Lyonne as a woman who finds herself stuck in a time loop and dying over and over again. Lee played the protagonist's party-loving friend, Maxine, and her refrain of "Sweet birthday baby!" was one of the catchy auditory cues that marked the start of a new time loop.
More recently on Netflix, Lee appeared in Kathryn Bigelow's "A House of Dynamite" as NSA advisor Ana Park, one of a number of government officials attempting to strategize amid an impending nuclear strike on the United States. On the big screen, Lee starred as one of the two leads of Celine Song's critically-acclaimed romance "Past Lives," which was nominated for Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay at the Oscars.
Greta Lee has another movie out this month
"The Last House" released on Netflix on the same day that another of Greta Lee's movies, "Late Fame," landed in handful of New York theaters. "It does feel like this precious secret gem," Lee told the Hollywood Reporter, referring to the indie film's very lowkey release. Lee plays Gloria (pictured above), an eccentric actress who is among a group of young artists who become fixated on poet Ed Saxberger (Willem Dafoe) because of a poetry collection he published in his youth. "Late Fame" is also opening in Los Angeles theaters on August 14.
Speaking about her character in "The Last House" to Netflix's in-house publication, Tudum, Lee described Ann as "a rock" and "the human embodiment of hysterical strength, the phenomenon where a normal person — in this case, an ordinary mother — can trigger an extraordinary surge of physical and emotional strength under extreme stress or danger." This, Lee says, is Ann's "superpower."
Well, when you're trapped inside your home and there are mysterious monsters lurking outside, any kind of superpower is a bonus.
"The Last House is now streaming on Netflix.