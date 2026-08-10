Brie Larson's First Major Movie Role Was A Surprising Box Office Flop

Brie Larson began her professional acting career when she was still a kid, appearing on 1990s TV shows like "To Have & To Hold" in 1998 and "Touched By an Angel" in 1999. One of her first big breakout roles was playing one of the lead characters in the short-lived WB 2001 sitcom "Raising Dad." That same year, she made her feature film debut in the hydroplane racing movie "Madison." That led to small roles in 2004's "13 Going on 30" and "Sleepover." Those experiences made Larson reluctant to play Captain Marvel years later.

In 2006, though, Larson landed her first leading role in Will Shriner's 2006 activism drama "Hoot," based on the novel by Carl Hiaasen. In "Hoot," Larson played Beatrice "The Bear" Leep, one of three teen protestors who have to stop the construction of a local pancake house, as the construction would obliterate the habitat of a rare breed of burrowing owl. The movie starts from the perspective of Roy, played by Logan Lerman, who stumbles into construction sabotage efforts by the handsome and athletic Napoleon (Cody Linley). Roy is bullied at school, but Beatrice becomes his friend. Beatrice and Napoleon, it turns out, are step-siblings, and the three combine their efforts to stymie construction and protect the owls.

"Hoot" was a box office bomb. On a modest budget of $15 million, it only earned $8 million back. I suppose it was a hard sell. Larson, Linley, and Lerman weren't huge stars yet, with the film's only "big" actors being Tim Blake Nelson as the beleaguered construction foreman and Luke Wilson as a local cop. And while Carl Hiaasen was well-known to adult readers, kids were less enamored with his book "Hoot."