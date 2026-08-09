Tom Holland And Will Smith's Spy Movie Could Have Kickstarted A Franchise

In 2021, Blue Sky Studios was shut down by Disney (its new owner). The studio was responsible for multiple hits, most notably the "Ice Age' franchise and two "Rio" movies. But Blue Sky also produced one of the best animated movies that simply couldn't be made in live-action with 2005's "Robots." Quite the legacy, then. Unfortunately, Blue Sky's final project wasn't exactly the triumphant finale the studio arguably deserved — at least, commercially. 2019's "Spies in Disguise" starred Tom Holland and Will Smith in a fun animated spy comedy that could have easily kick-started a franchise. But an anticlimactic box office gross pretty much killed that dream before Disney stepped in to deliver the coup de grâce.

Pairing Smith and Holland was an inspired choice — a Hollywood veteran with an easy charm (this was prior to Smith's more recent debacles) and an up-and-comer with a similarly endearing energy. What's more, "Spies in Disguise" cleverly capitalized on and subverted the pair's inherent mentor-mentee dynamic. Smith played an experienced cocky spy and Holland a diffident young scientist. But when the former is turned into a pigeon, he loses much of his bravado, making for a delightful upending of the pair's relationship.

"Ice Age" quietly started a multi-billion dollar franchise, and there was a definite sense that "Spies in Disguise" could potentially follow suit. Unfortunately, despite the fact the movie received decent reviews, it earned just $171.6 million in theaters on a $100 million budget. That's not an out-and-out disaster, but it was almost certainly disappointing for Blue Sky and 20th Century Fox. Even if the studios had wanted to try once more, though, a Disney buyout made that impossible.