Christopher Nolan Has A Book Recommendation That'll Completely Melt Your Mind

Christopher Nolan is often accused of being an overly intellectual director. His movies, while filmed in a bracing and often balletic fashion, tend to possess an emotionless steeliness that might keep some audience members from feeling fully engaged. His strengths and weaknesses as a filmmaker have been pored over and endlessly discussed since his debut feature "Following" premiered in 1998 and have persisted into the present with the release of his mega-hit "The Odyssey," one of the best films of the year. He loves to play with time and often constructs his narratives around non-chronological conceits. And his movies are generally hits; Nolan is a franchise unto himself, adored by filmbros the world over.

As one might imagine, Nolan is very well-read and has interesting taste in music. Back in 2018, he was interviewed by the BBC about his desert island discs — that is, the records he would want on hand, should he be stranded on a desert island — and he picked out a few minimalist movie scores, along with some notable British pop music. For instance, he selected Hans Zimmer's "Journey to the Line," a piece composed for Terrence Malick's venerated 1998 war movie "The Thin Red Line." He also chose Radiohead's "Paranoid Android" and David Bowie's "Loving the Alien, "so he's not a total square. Okay, he chose Franz Schubert's "Fantasia for Four Hands in F minor, D. 940 (Op. 103)" as well, so he's definitely a little square. What's more, he's a cinephile to the bone, as he selected the scores for "Koyaanisqatsi" (a known favorite of Nolan's) and, curiously, "On Her Majesty's Secret Service," too.

His book(s) choice, though, was a doozy. He picked "Collected Fictions" and "Selected Non-Fictions" by Jorge Luis Borges, the celebrated Argentinian author known for his influence on magical realism.