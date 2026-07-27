Christopher Nolan Called This '80s Movie 'One Of The Great Pieces Of Pure Cinema'

Christopher Nolan has finally achieved an honor that outstrips his long string of gigantically successful blockbusters and multiple Oscars wins. Yes, Nolan was invited into the Criterion Closet to pick out whatever Blu-rays he might want to take, for free, out of the collection. At least, I assume it's free. Maybe the filmmakers invited into the Closet have to pay for the Blu-rays they select; something must be stopping them from bringing in a large canvas bag and full-arming a whole shelf of Blu-rays into it. Perhaps they just display more self-control than I would. I would Toys "Я" Us Sweepstakes that s***.

Criterion released its video of Nolan in the Closet, and he did indeed bring a canvas bag. He selected Don Siegel's 1964 crime flick "The Killers," which is based on a story by Ernest Hemingway and co-stars John Cassavetes, which seems in character for Nolan. Speaking of Cassavetes, the filmmaker then wisely selected Criterion's John Cassavetes box set (which includes "Shadows," "Faces," "A Woman Under the Influence," "The Killing of a Chinese Bookie," and "Opening Night") and very much liked "For All Mankind," Al Reinert's 1989 documentary film about the Apollo moon missions, underscored with music by Brian Eno. He didn't take the Blu-ray, though, because he already owned it.

Nolan was actually quite grabby. He also selected Orson Welles' "Mr. Arkadin" and Satyajit Ray's "Apu Trilogy" box set (a major influence on Martin Scorsese), admitting that he had seen "Pather Panchali" but not its sequels ("Aparajito" or "Apur Sansar"), along with Spike Lee's "Malcolm X" and David Lynch's rumination on the failure of masculinity with "Lost Highway." He even bagged Criterion's box set of Godfrey Reggio's "Qatsi" trilogy, describing the first film, 1982's "Koyaanisqatsi," as "one of the "great pieces of pure cinema."