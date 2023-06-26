11 Major Influences On Martin Scorsese

If you ask Martin Scorsese about his movies, he will likely talk at length about the work of other filmmakers. This was especially true of an interview he gave to BBC Culture, in which he summarized his love of — and debt to — the past, saying, "I look at the filmmakers of the past and many filmmakers of the present and I have really nothing but admiration ... more than admiration, I survive from them, I live off that, I live off the inspiration I get from them ... Artists need to know the past and know what's been done."

Years prior, in a discussion with British journalist and presenter Barry Norman, Scorsese named five influential films that he sought to collect when he had the means to do so. They were John Ford's "The Searchers," Powell and Pressburger's "The Red Shoes," Federico Fellini's "8 ½," Orson Welles's "Citizen Kane," and Luchino Visconti's "The Leopard."

The influence of these filmmakers and others vary in their effect on Scorsese. Welles and Ingmar Bergman opened Scorsese's eyes by transgressing conventions and exploring the medium's many possibilities. Their films were foundational experiences for the young filmmaker but did not influence his work with the direct detail of Francois Truffaut, Kenneth Anger, and Satyajit Ray, whose respective approaches to editing, soundtrack, and social milieu are clearly seen throughout Scorsese's features.