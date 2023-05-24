Kenneth Anger, Underground Filmmaker And Author Of Hollywood Babylon, Has Died At 96

According to a report in Variety, pioneering experimental queer filmmaker Kenneth Anger, the director of seminal shorts like "Fireworks," "Rabbit's Moon," "Inauguration of the Pleasure Dome," and "Scorpio Rising," has died at the age of 96.

The news was announced on Anger's website by Monika Sprüth and Philomene Magers, the managers of Anger's art galleries (which are located in Berlin, London, New York, and Los Angeles). He had passed away on May 11, 2023, and the news was only just announced today.

Anger was a firebrand, an artistic rebel who aggressively and provocatively eschewed convention to present the world a new, cohesive type of underground, ultra-queer aesthetic that informs media and culture to this day. His shorts "Fireworks" and "Scorpio Rising" in particular blended traditionally ultra-masculine imagery — Naval officers, leather-clad bikers — with unapologetic gay lust, revealing the desire that exists so naturally in those worlds. Anger also blended images of queerness with religious iconography, tearing down conventional Christian morality, and introducing a new Whitmaneqsue body-based religion stemming from assertive hedonism. Without Anger, the closet would not have opened as quickly. We would have no John Waters.

Anger's use of popular music in his short films was revolutionary at the time. Anger would use songs like Bobby Vinton's "Blue Velvet" or Little Peggy March's "I Will Follow Him" to underscore and flavor his scenes of male bodies and sexuality in a way that re-contextualized the music. Prior to Anger's work, pop music was rarely interlocked with imagery in such a way. Anger's techniques are now a standard part of popular music cues in cinema. He more or less helped invent the very concept of the modern music video.