Why Mark Mylow From Best Medicine Looks So Familiar
Streaming has changed TV watching forever, but despite what the big corporations may want you to think, linear TV is far from dead. No, I'm not talking about HBO and other cable channels, but traditional network TV. We saw this in the huge hit that was "Doctor Odyssey," a medical show as different from "The Pitt" as you get, but equally thrilling. Now, 2026 has given us a brand new medical hit on TV that isn't set in Pittsburgh.
Since "Best Medicine" debuted on Fox in January, 2026, it became a smash hit big enough to warrant a second season that will premiere this very year. The show is based on the long-running British medical series "Doc Martin," which ran for 10 seasons and 79 episodes in the mid-2000s. It follows a surgeon who moves from the big city to a picturesque small village to become a general practitioner after developing haemophobia — a fear of blood. That is quite a conundrum for a surgeon, and shenanigans surely ensue. "Best Medicine" stars Josh Charles as Dr. Martin Best, who moves to the small Maine town of Port Wenn and (of course) starts solving crimes by helping the local sheriff with his medical knowledge.
Best's closest ally and bit of a rival is Sheriff Mark Mylow, a khaki-wearing, happy-go-lucky townie with a few secrets of his own. Mylow might look familiar to TV viewers, because he is played by Josh Segarra, who has been a staple of superhero TV for years. Segarra has had roles in the Disney+ "She-Hulk" series as well as the CW superhero staple "Arrow."
You've probably seen Josh Segarra on your TV before
Josh Segarra made his screen debut in the TV film "Vampire Bats" back in 2005, an adventure-horror film which starred Lucy Lawless. His break would come in 2014 when Segarra starred in the comedy series "Sirens," where he was promoted from a recurring character to a series regular in its second season (to make things confusing, Segarra also appeared in a Netflix show called "Sirens" in 2025). He made appearances on some big TV franchises like "Blue Bloods," and "Chicago P.D." as well as the big-screen Judd Apatow rom-com "Trainwreck."
In 2016, Segarra joined "Arrow" as part of the main cast of Season 5. Segarra played Adrian Chase, a new district attorney who helps Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) as mayor. Chase, however, is the main antagonist of the season who is also the hooded archer and serial killer Prometheus. Adrian sought help from Talia al Ghul to get vengeance on Oliver for killing his father back in Season 1 of the show. Segarra returned in Season 6 for a brief guest appearance before returning again in Season 8 as an alternate Earth version of Adrian, who is operating as the Hood alongside Black Canary. It was a memorable role in a show that was a vital part of TV history.
It wasn't the only time Segarra played a character in a superhero show, however. After playing recurring roles in "Orange Is the New Black," "The Other Two," and "FBI," Segarra joined the cast of "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law." There he played Augustus "Pug" Pugliese, a member of the legal team that works with Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) and is supportive of her She-Hulk persona. On the big screen, Segarra also had roles in "Scream IV," and Andrew DeYoung's incredible "Friendship."