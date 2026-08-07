Why Mark Mylow From Best Medicine Looks So Familiar

Streaming has changed TV watching forever, but despite what the big corporations may want you to think, linear TV is far from dead. No, I'm not talking about HBO and other cable channels, but traditional network TV. We saw this in the huge hit that was "Doctor Odyssey," a medical show as different from "The Pitt" as you get, but equally thrilling. Now, 2026 has given us a brand new medical hit on TV that isn't set in Pittsburgh.

Since "Best Medicine" debuted on Fox in January, 2026, it became a smash hit big enough to warrant a second season that will premiere this very year. The show is based on the long-running British medical series "Doc Martin," which ran for 10 seasons and 79 episodes in the mid-2000s. It follows a surgeon who moves from the big city to a picturesque small village to become a general practitioner after developing haemophobia — a fear of blood. That is quite a conundrum for a surgeon, and shenanigans surely ensue. "Best Medicine" stars Josh Charles as Dr. Martin Best, who moves to the small Maine town of Port Wenn and (of course) starts solving crimes by helping the local sheriff with his medical knowledge.

Best's closest ally and bit of a rival is Sheriff Mark Mylow, a khaki-wearing, happy-go-lucky townie with a few secrets of his own. Mylow might look familiar to TV viewers, because he is played by Josh Segarra, who has been a staple of superhero TV for years. Segarra has had roles in the Disney+ "She-Hulk" series as well as the CW superhero staple "Arrow."