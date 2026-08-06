Why Dr. Martin Best From Best Medicine Looks So Familar

"Best Medicine" debuted on Fox on January 4, 2026, and it's become such a hit that its second season is already slated to premiere later this year. The series is based on "Doc Martin," a long-running British medical series that ran for 10 seasons and 79 episodes from 2004 to 2022. The original show starred Martin Clunes as the titular Dr. Martin Ellingham, a brusque figure who has to move from London to the tiny town of Portwenn after developing haemophobia, i.e. a fear of blood. As one would imagine, this is an unfortunate detriment for a surgeon, so "Doc Martin" becomes a general practitioner instead.

In the U.S. remake, the lead character is named Dr. Martin Best (Josh Charles), and he likewise develops a fear of blood, forcing him to move from a big city to a small village to become a general practitioner. This time, Dr. Best moves from a surgeon position in Boston to a small town in Maine that's also called Port Wenn. Notably, though, both Portwenn and Port Wenn are fictional. Scenes set in Portwenn are filmed in the North Cornwall village Port Isaac, while Port Wenn was inspired by the Maine village of Corea (although "Best Medicine" films on the Hudson River north of New York City).

As for Dr. Best, he should definitely look familiar to you, seeing as Charles has had an active screen career since the late 1980s. I personally recognize him from John Waters' mainstream breakout (read: cleanest) film "Hairspray" and Stephen Herek's "Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead," but others might know him from his regular roles on shows like "Sports Night," or for his role as Will Gardner on "The Good Wife." Indeed, he was in 107 episodes of that series and even directed three of them.