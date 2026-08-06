Why Dr. Martin Best From Best Medicine Looks So Familar
"Best Medicine" debuted on Fox on January 4, 2026, and it's become such a hit that its second season is already slated to premiere later this year. The series is based on "Doc Martin," a long-running British medical series that ran for 10 seasons and 79 episodes from 2004 to 2022. The original show starred Martin Clunes as the titular Dr. Martin Ellingham, a brusque figure who has to move from London to the tiny town of Portwenn after developing haemophobia, i.e. a fear of blood. As one would imagine, this is an unfortunate detriment for a surgeon, so "Doc Martin" becomes a general practitioner instead.
In the U.S. remake, the lead character is named Dr. Martin Best (Josh Charles), and he likewise develops a fear of blood, forcing him to move from a big city to a small village to become a general practitioner. This time, Dr. Best moves from a surgeon position in Boston to a small town in Maine that's also called Port Wenn. Notably, though, both Portwenn and Port Wenn are fictional. Scenes set in Portwenn are filmed in the North Cornwall village Port Isaac, while Port Wenn was inspired by the Maine village of Corea (although "Best Medicine" films on the Hudson River north of New York City).
As for Dr. Best, he should definitely look familiar to you, seeing as Charles has had an active screen career since the late 1980s. I personally recognize him from John Waters' mainstream breakout (read: cleanest) film "Hairspray" and Stephen Herek's "Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead," but others might know him from his regular roles on shows like "Sports Night," or for his role as Will Gardner on "The Good Wife." Indeed, he was in 107 episodes of that series and even directed three of them.
Josh Charles is hugely prolific, so you've probably seen him in something besides Best Medicine
Josh Charles might have the biggest career of any actor who hasn't become an A-list movie star. He has been working constantly since his appearance in 1988's "Hairspray," appearing in movies and securing many jobs as regular or recurring characters on hip TV shows. It helps that he appeared in several high-profile, celebrated movies early on in his career. Besides playing Iggy in "Hairspray" and Christina Applegate's love interest in "Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead," he was a student in Peter Weir's "Dead Poets Society." He was also one of the central three characters in 1994's group sex dramedy "Threesome" and had a small, notable role in the celebrated 1995 indie film "Things to Do in Denver When You're Dead." At the same time, he was appearing in TV movies like "Cooperstown" and the Marilyn Monroe biopic "Norma Jean & Marilyn."
1998 was a good year for Charles, as that's when he snagged the lead role of Dan Rydell on the well-regarded dramedy series "Sport Night." He appeared in all 45 episodes of the show. Charles hasn't stopped working since then, either, having gone on to rack up one impressive credit after another. And while he's mostly stuck with TV, he keeps busy on the big screen as well. In 1999, he had a small role in "Muppets from Space," and he later turned up in movies like "S.W.A.T.," "Four Brothers," and "After.Life."
On TV, Charles appeared in four episodes of the short-lived "Six Degrees" and eight episodes of the hit "In Treatment." Then, starting in 2009, he began acting on "The Good Wife" as one of its central characters. He was nominated for two Primetime Emmys for his work.
Josh Charles isn't the only familiar face on Best Medicine, either
Along with his run on "The Good Wife," Josh Charles spent the 2010s picking up various roles on "Inside Amy Schumer," "Masters of Sex," and "Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp." Yes, he's equally capable of comedy and drama. In the 2020s, he's been on shows like "Away," "The Power," "The Veil," and "The Handmaid's Tale." Charles talked about his whole career with Deadline's Pete Hammond back in May, and he gave a lot of insight. He particularly loves doing comedy, as one might be able to tell.
So, while I can't say where you personally might have seen Charles before, I can guarantee that you've seen him somewhere. He's too prolific to have missed.
The main cast of "Best Medicine" also includes Annie Potts as Dr. Best's Aunt Sarah, and you likely know Potts from "Ghostbusters," "Pretty in Pink," "Designing Women," "Any Day Now," "Young Sheldon," or one of many other things. In addition, Abigail Spencer from "All My Children," "Rectify," and "Timeless" stars as a local schoolteacher named Louisa Gavin, while Josh Segarra ("Arrow," "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law") plays Mark Mylow, Port Wenn's Sheriff. Finally, up-and-coming actor Cree ("Mr. Iglesias") helps to round out the ensemble as Dr. Best's secretary Elaine Denton, as does John DiMaggio (the voice of Bender on "Futurama," Jake the Dog on "Adventure Time," and many other animated roles besides) as a Port Wenn local named Bert Large.
"Best Medicine" Season 2 is scheduled to premiere on Fox on September 22, 2026.