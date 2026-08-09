Samuel L. Jackson's Near-Perfect Crime Miniseries Is An Underseen Gem On Peacock

The 2024 Peacock miniseries "Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist" began its life as a podcast of the same name, and both tell the true story of an armed robbery that took place in Atlanta, Georgia, on October 26, 1970. Muhammad Ali had been drummed out of the sport in 1967 for being a conscientious objector to the Vietnam War. For boxing fans, October 26, 1970, was the night Ali made his well-publicized comeback fight in a match against Jerry Quarry. The boxing match wasn't as well-covered by the press as the heist, however, nor the man at the center of it, Gordon "Chicken Man" Williams, played by Kevin Hart in the miniseries.

It seems that Williams was blamed for orchestrating a clever robbery idea. Williams printed up some invites to a post-fight party and handed them out to many of the wealthier members of the fight audience. When the fight was over, the invitees headed to Williams' house, thinking they were going to attend a gala, but were instead pulled inside and robbed at gunpoint. It's unclear if Williams knew that the heist would happen. Some of the victims were members of the Black Mafia. The "Fight Night" podcast also follows Detective J.D. Hudson very closely, as he was one of the first Black detectives in newly desegregated Atlanta. In the miniseries, J.D. Hudson is played by Don Cheadle. He was Muhammad Ali's bodyguard for the match.

The miniseries boasts an amazingly impressive cast. In addition to Cheadle and Howard, Taraji P. Henson plays Vivian "Sweets" Thomas, Samuel L. Jackson (read about his best performances!) plays Frank "Black Godfather" Moten, and Terrence Howard plays "Cadillac Richie" Wheeler. The miniseries came and went without much notice, but it received positive reviews.