The Sci-Fi Movie Every Project Hail Mary Fan Needs To See

Phil Lord's and Christopher Miller's 2026 sci-fi film "Project Hail Mary," based on the novel by Andy Weir, is one of the best films of the year, exemplifying the sci-fi genre in ways that are too rarely explored in modern cinema. Like Ridley Scott's 2015 film "The Martian," also based on a Weir novel, "Project Hail Mary" is about the power of intelligence and the importance of remaining learned in the ways of science. Both films also explore the power of good humor, as the beleaguered protagonists manage to survive by keeping their morale up with jokes and flippant attitudes.

The good humor is needed because in both cases, the protagonists are in dire straits. In "Project Hail Mary," Dr. Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling) is on a mission to study a distant star to figure out why it's not being extinguished like Earth's sun. In "The Martian," Dr. Mark Watney (Matt Damon) is stranded on the surface of Mars for several years, and has to find ways to produce food and air to survive. Space missions, Andy Weir is sure to tell us, are complex, dangerous, and hardly guaranteed to work.

If dire space missions are your bag, then allow me to recommend Douglas Trumbull's 1972 film "Silent Running," a film that is more melancholic in its attitude, but equally desperate in its mission. Bruce Dern plays Freeman Lowell, one of four astronauts on board the space ship Valley Forge. Like Damon's character, Lowell is a botanist, and it's his job to look after the various verdant artificial biomes on the Valley Forge while Earthlings below figure out their environmental crisis that nearly led to the plants' death.

The film doesn't end very happily.