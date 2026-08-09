Steve McQueen Played A Complicated Historical Figure In This '80s Western Streaming On Tubi

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Few might remember William Wiard's 1980 Western "Tom Horn" starring Steve McQueen. For one, it was the only feature film that Wiard ever directed, usually sticking to directing hit TV shows like "Get Smart," "Bonanza," "M*A*S*H," and many others. It also proved to be star Steve McQueen's penultimate film before his death in 1980. McQueen married his third wife, Barbara Minty, in January. "Tom Horn" was released in March. McQueen's final film, "The Hunter," was released in August, and McQueen died of cancer in November. He was 50 years old.

McQueen was already ill when he shot "Tom Horn," now on Tubi, and it didn't really get much noticed by critics or audiences. It may have hurt the production that the title character was based on a real-life Old West gunslinger who may or may not have murdered a teenager in his heyday. The movie followed Tom Horn in the early years of the 20th century after his careers as a cowboy, a soldier, and a detective (!) all came to an end. Although released in 1980, "Tom Horn" was a broody drama in the 1970s mold about the dying days of a Western folk hero. The movie begins with Tom Horn getting the snot beaten out of him by a local prizefighter, forcing him to pass out in a barn. Not the most auspicious beginning for a hero, and a sign that the Old West itself — and, by extension, the Western genre — was dying.

Not covered in the film was the fact that the real-life Tom Horn, in 1901, probably killed the young Willie Nickell. The story goes that the 14-year-old Nickell was killed during a family rivalry between his family and the neighboring Miller family. Later, while drunk, Horn confessed to killing Willie himself.