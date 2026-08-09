Paul Newman Called This Disastrous '50s Flop His Worst Movie Ever

Paul Newman's first professional screen credit was for playing a worried soldier in the sci-fi anthology series "Tales of Tomorrow." He was in a 1952 episode of the series called "Ice from Space," which was about, well, ice from space; a mysterious frozen cube returned to Earth on one of its experimental shuttles and was seemingly indestructible. It kept growing and growing, clearly a threat to all life on Earth. Paul Newman didn't do much in the episode, but every career has to start somewhere.

Indeed, Newman's handsome visage and talents were evident enough to land him his first major film role only two years later. In 1954, Newman played the role of Basil in the historical/Biblical epic "The Silver Chalice." The gimmick of the film was that it was an historical epic in the vein of 1951's "Quo Vadis" or 1953's "The Robe," but with a more expressionistic design; the colors and sets were wilder and more abstract than in real life. It was a giant, outsize production, and even got a little bit of Oscar attention. Well, the legendary Franz Waxman was nominated for his score.

"The Silver Chalice," based on the historical novel by Thomas B. Costain, was about a wealthy Greek aristocrat named Ignatius (E.G. Marshall) who adopted a young boy named Basil and raised him as his own. Basil grows up to be a sculptor. When Ignatius dies, Basil's wicked uncle (Herbert Rudley) takes over the house and sells Basil into slavery. He is purchased by Luke (Alexander Scourby). Yes, that Luke. Of the Gospels. "The Silver Chalice" begins in AD 20, so Jesus' Disciples are all over it. Lorne Greene plays Peter, for instance.

Paul Newman hates "The Silver Chalice" and even once, in a 1963 interview (reprinted by The Film Stage), called it "the worst film ever made in America."