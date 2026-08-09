This Hilarious Superhero Series That Was Canceled Too Soon Is Tucked Away On Netflix

Ben Edlund initially created his superhero character the Tick as a mascot for a comic book store chain in 1986. The Tick is a tall, muscular dude with a tiny tick-like antennae, extraordinary strength, and an all-blue costume. He's also seemingly indestructible, which is a handy super-ability to have when you're as whimsically clownish at the Tick. A satire of other superheroes, naturally, the Tick lives in a swirling, bizarre, MAD Magazine-like universe where he fights villains such as the Man-Eating Cow, the Chairface Chippendale, and, uh, The Fuzzy Person. He has a sidekick who is only known as Arthur and flies around in a moth suit.

"The Tick" was adapted into a whimsical and amazing animated series that premiered in 1994, with Townsend Coleman voicing the character. Arthur, meanwhile, was initially played by Micky Dolenz, but he was replaced by Rob Paulsen in the second season. The animated show came at the right time, bringing a welcome dose of surreality to the superhero media landscape. Then, in 2001, "The Tick" was adapted for TV again, this time as a live-action, 30-minute sitcom starring Patrick Warburton as the big blue guy and David Burke as Arthur. But where the animated series lasted for 36 episodes, the live-action sitcom only ran for nine.

Undeterred, however, the Tick muscled his way back onto the small screen in a new, bigger-budget series produced by Warburton. Led by Peter Serafinowicz as the Tick and Griffin Newman as Arthur, the series was whimsical and frequently funny yet featured more serious narrative wrinkles. It only ran on Prime Video for two seasons from 2017-2019 (after its pilot debuted in 2016), but it's may yet gain the extended, second life it deserves now that it's streaming on Netflix.