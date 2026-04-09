How The Boys Season 5's Grotesque Love Sausage Fight Scene Was Filmed [Exclusive]
Spoilers ahead for the season 5 premiere of "The Boys."
Across several seasons, "The Boys" has featured some truly gross, bleak, weird, and, at times, even hilarious moments. Much of that stems from its characters' super-powers, which can be practical like in the case of Sister Sage (Susan Heyward) and her heightened intelligence. Others, however, have super-abilities that are less than useful, as is the case with Webweaver (Dan Mousseau) only being able to shoot webs out of his rear end.
Then we have Love Sausage (Derek Johns), who got exposed to Compound V and gained the power to ... have an abnormally large penis with the strength to strangle a grown person. Though not nearly as powerful as, say, Homelander (Antony Starr), the character has long been a nuisance for the titular Boys. Particularly, the man who hangs dong has served as a comedic foil to Mother's Milk (still played by Laz Alonso) since his introduction in season 2.
In the show's season 5 premiere, Love Sausage is shown working as an enforcer and torturer at a concentration camp, even using his large appendage to whip prisoners as a punishment. When The Boys organize a prison breakout, Mother's Milk engages Love Sausage in a grotesque fight that ends with the former stabbing the latter's appendage until it bleeds all over the floor.
Speaking at a junket attended by /Film's Devin Meenan, Alonzo confirmed this scene was just as strange to film as you'd imagine. According to the actor, Love Sausage's huge sausage was created using a combination of shots featuring a practical prosthetic and CGI. "There are takes that we took with the prosthetic, and then there are takes that we shot just holding the air and they [the show's VFX artists] fill that in later on," he explained.
The Boys season 5's Love Sausage fight wasn't overly choreographed in advance
"The most fun we had was during rehearsals because there are bits in that fight that didn't exist prior to rehearsal," Laz Alonso added. "John Koyama, who's our stunt coordinator, he's fantastic. He builds the choreography to a certain point, but he doesn't over choreograph because he knows that us, as characters, we're going to put in character moments that may not necessarily be written on the page, but it's something only that character would do."
Alonso specifically highlighted a moment during the fight when Love Sausage tries to get away after realizing he's about to lose. In response, Mother's Milk puts his large sausage in an arm band, making Love Sausage fall on his face right before Mother's Milk goes for the strangle. "Those are moments that are hilarious on screen and they just come up during rehearsal through trial and error," Alonso added.
It's not just the incredibly big sausage that makes the fight so gross; it's also the fact that it seems to have a mind of its own, slithering around like a snake. "We have fun with it," Alonso admitted. "There are takes where we just burst out laughing. There are moments where we can't keep a straight face, but on the day when we actually go in to shoot it, everybody's dialed in and it's a fight scene."
"The Boys" is not playing around with the big deaths in season 5. This show will end in carnage, and the final battle with Homelander and his supporters has just begun.
"The Boys" is now streaming on Prime Video, with new episodes of season 5 dropping on Wednesdays.