How The Boys Season 5's Grotesque Love Sausage Fight Scene Was Filmed [Exclusive]

Spoilers ahead for the season 5 premiere of "The Boys."

Across several seasons, "The Boys" has featured some truly gross, bleak, weird, and, at times, even hilarious moments. Much of that stems from its characters' super-powers, which can be practical like in the case of Sister Sage (Susan Heyward) and her heightened intelligence. Others, however, have super-abilities that are less than useful, as is the case with Webweaver (Dan Mousseau) only being able to shoot webs out of his rear end.

Then we have Love Sausage (Derek Johns), who got exposed to Compound V and gained the power to ... have an abnormally large penis with the strength to strangle a grown person. Though not nearly as powerful as, say, Homelander (Antony Starr), the character has long been a nuisance for the titular Boys. Particularly, the man who hangs dong has served as a comedic foil to Mother's Milk (still played by Laz Alonso) since his introduction in season 2.

In the show's season 5 premiere, Love Sausage is shown working as an enforcer and torturer at a concentration camp, even using his large appendage to whip prisoners as a punishment. When The Boys organize a prison breakout, Mother's Milk engages Love Sausage in a grotesque fight that ends with the former stabbing the latter's appendage until it bleeds all over the floor.

Speaking at a junket attended by /Film's Devin Meenan, Alonzo confirmed this scene was just as strange to film as you'd imagine. According to the actor, Love Sausage's huge sausage was created using a combination of shots featuring a practical prosthetic and CGI. "There are takes that we took with the prosthetic, and then there are takes that we shot just holding the air and they [the show's VFX artists] fill that in later on," he explained.