The Boys' Downfall Can Be Traced Back To One Moment

After "Avengers: Endgame," it felt like the superhero genre had reached its peak and was on its way out. Then along came "The Boys," which helped reinvigorate the genre, picking up the mantle of the Marvel Cinematic Universe during the COVID-19 pandemic and becoming the most refreshing and important superhero story as DC and Marvel slowly collapsed around it.

Based on Garth Ennis' comic book series of the same name, Eric Kripke's "The Boys" took a vastly different approach to the genre than we'd seen at the time. Gnarly, gory, and gross, the Prime Video show dared to use the superhero genre as a mirror to satirize our own society with a great balance of humor, commentary, and over-the-top action. The show mocked Marvel and online fans as often as it would mock Amazon itself. For a time, it felt like the show was unstoppable ... then it wasn't.

Earlier this year, "The Boys" ended on a whimper, with mixed reviews and a public opinion that plummeted with every episode. By the time the finale aired, it felt like a flashback to the last episode of "Game of Thrones." Creator Eric Kripke even had to come out and defend the finale after the backlash got too big.

So, what went wrong, exactly? How did such a promising show that was starting a franchise, with animated spin-offs and prequels, go so far off course so quickly? The downfall of "The Boys" as we knew it can be traced to a singular moment — the Season 3 finale. Specifically, it was the fight against Homelander, which really does feel like the perfect ending for the show. When it didn't end there, "The Boys" had nothing left to do except disappoint everyone.