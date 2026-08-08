Dustin Hoffman's Legendary '80s Box Office Flop Is Actually A Great Comedy Adventure

Starting with 1967's "The Graduate" and stretching into the 1990s, Dustin Hoffman was a thrillingly versatile movie star. He could do comedy, heart-rending dramas, or a combination of the two. He could play a charismatic cad or disappear into a character totally unlike him. He did both in "Tootsie!" Though he had a reputation for clashing with his directors, studios valued his bankability and Academy Awards track record. With Hoffman, you could make a killing at the box office and score at the Oscars.

So when equally esteemed star Warren Beatty decided to pay back writer-director Elaine May for crucial rewrites on "Heaven Can Wait" and "Reds" (which won him Best Director) by producing her next film, it seemed like they had a preordained blockbuster when he convinced Hoffman to co-star. May was a critically acclaimed filmmaker who scared studios with her perfectionist reputation and penchant for going over budget by shooting loads of film. Beatty, however, believed in her, and loved her idea of making a "Road to..." comedy adventure in the style of Bob Hope and Bing Crosby. After some hemming and hawing, Hoffman agreed to join this adventure about an untalented New York City songwriting duo who get caught up in CIA shenanigans while touring Morocco.

You might've heard of "Ishtar?"

The title has long been shorthand for an ego-driven Hollywood debacle (during production, Kevin Costner's "Waterworld" was dubbed "Fishtar"), but it's actually a brilliantly silly comedy. Yes, it flopped by grossing $14.4 million against a $51 million budget, but that's going to happen when your own studio sabotages your release. "Ishtar" deserved so much better, so it's nice to see people embrace it almost 40 years later. But what went wrong in 1987?