Why Dustin Hoffman Sued Warner Bros. For $66 Million Over An Agatha Christie Movie

As Hollywood hurtled toward the 1970s, the American film industry was in the midst of a revolution. The old studio moguls, who'd been flailing throughout the '60s to slake Baby Boomer audiences' thirst for movies that spoke to their generation, were being replaced by younger executives who understood the future of their business hinged on being able to palpably connect with this massive cohort.

As envelope-shredding movies like "Easy Rider," "Rosemary's Baby" and "The Graduate" became runaway blockbusters, the era's biggest directors and stars spied an opportunity to obtain greater creative and financial control of their movies. Since even the young execs were scrambling to figure out why Boomers flocked to an adaptation of a publishing sensation like "Love Story," but avoided, say, the film of John Updike's bestseller "Rabbit, Run," striking deals with artists who seemed to have their finger on the pulse of this generation, or whose name on the marquee all but guaranteed a decent return on the studio's investment, was crucial.

Ultra-powerful talent agent Freddie Fields understood that he had the town over a barrel, so, in 1969, he partnered with three of the top-earning stars in movies — Paul Newman, Barbra Streisand and Sidney Poitier — to form First Agents. The production company offered studios what seemed like a fair trade-off: the stars would take lower salaries in exchange for greater creative control of their films and a share of the profits. Steve McQueen joined this group in 1970, while Dustin Hoffman climbed aboard two years later. First Artists knocked out some big hits early in its existence (McQueen in Sam Peckinpah's "The Getaway," Newman in John Huston's "The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean," and Streisand in Irvin Kershner's "Up the Sandbox"), but struggled as the decade wore on.

First Artists would eventually be bought by Warner Bros. in 1980, but it really died a year earlier when Hoffman, irate over losing final cut on two films (one of which speculated on the details of Agatha Christie's mysterious disappearance in 1926), filed a $65 million lawsuit against his own company, his agent Jarvis Astaire, and Warner Bros.