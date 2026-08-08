Tom Selleck's '80s Adventure Movie Is A Fun Indiana Jones Rip-Off

Tom Selleck only just missed out on the Indiana Jones franchise. The only reason the "Magnum, P.I." star didn't take the lead role in 1981's "Raiders of the Lost Ark" was because CBS refused to let him shoot George Lucas and Steven Spielberg's adventure movie and work on "Magnum." So, Harrison Ford was brought in and the rest is cinematic history. Meanwhile, Selleck became a major TV star. But while his Indy odyssey officially ended in 1981, he did go on to front a movie two years later that was basically an unofficial Indiana Jones outing.

1983's "High Road to China" was one of many "Raiders" clones that capitalized on renewed interest in the adventure movie following Ford's film. "Treasure of the Four Crowns," "King Solomon's Mines," "Firewalker;" all these movies emulated the Indiana Jones style, which was sort of fitting for a franchise that had taken its cues from adventure outings of years past. What's more, one interesting byproduct of the "Raiders" clone craze was that Selleck got a chance to demonstrate what he might have done as Henry Jones Jr. in "High Road to China."

Though the actor himself always remained sanguine about having to pass on "Raiders," it remains one of the great "what-ifs" of Hollywood history. Selleck epitomized the muscle-bound Indy of Jim Steranko's "Raiders" concept art, and he had all the charisma you could want from the rugged adventurer. So it only felt right that he did eventually get to embark on a globe-trotting odyssey of his own with "High Road to China," which as these "Raiders" imitators go isn't actually bad — despite what critics at the time said.