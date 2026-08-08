Andy Weir Thinks This '50s Sci-Fi Book Was Ahead Of Its Time (And He's Not Wrong)

Andy Weir would probably be a celebrity even if some of his novels hadn't already been adapted into hit movies. Weir's sci-fi books "The Martian" (2011), "Artemis" (2017), and "Project Hail Mary" (2021) were all popular sellers, and his short story "The Egg" has gotten attention worldwide (and was even adapted into several short films). Of course, the public at large likely knows about Weir because "The Martian" was adapted into a very popular 2015 feature film starring Matt Damon and directed by Ridley Scott. "Project Hail Mary," meanwhile, was adapted into one of the best movies of 2026, starring Ryan Gosling and directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller.

Now in the public eye, Andy Weir is interviewed a lot about sci-fi literature, and he has gone on record a lot to talk about his favorite books, both contemporary and classic. He loves "Paradox Bound" by Peter Clines and has a weakness for the classics. Weir said his favorite sci-fi authors were all legends like Isaac Asimov, Arthur C. Clarke, and Robert A. Heinlein.

To that last point, Weir has stressed that he liked Heinlein's 1955 Y.A. novel "Tunnel in the Sky" a great deal. Written as part of Heinlein's juvenile fiction line, "Tunnel in the Sky" concerns a near-future where overpopulation on Earth has become a major concern. Luckily, humanity has invented a teleportation technology that can shunt people to very distant inhabitable worlds in a matter of moments. The technology, however, only works in one direction, so once you're on another planet, you're stuck there. Weir talked about "Tunnel in the Sky" in a 2015 interview with Lightspeed Magazine.