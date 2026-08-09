This 2014 Fantasy Miniseries Is Easily One Of The Best Animated Shows Ever Made
The late 2000s is generally considered to be a dark age for Cartoon Network. Following the departure of Jim Samples (the executive who oversaw the greenlighting of celebrated series such as "Samurai Jack," "Ben 10," "Codename: Kids Next Door," and "The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy"), the new regime changed the channel's approach. Indeed, as soon as Stuart Snyder took over, he introduced a mandate of no weird stuff (though shows like "Flapjack" managed to sneak past that rule). But in spite of that, Cartoon Network produced some very successful titles during that era, among them "Young Justice," the many "Ben 10" spin-offs, and even unique cartoons like "MAD" and Genndy Tartakovsky's "Sym-Bionic Titan."
Thankfully, the 2010s saw Cartoon Network return to experimentation thanks in no small part to the popularity of "Flapjack," whose crew of writers and artists went on to create such influential shows as "Adventure Time" and "Steven Universe." What's more, the advent of miniseries made the 2010s a truly special time for Cartoon Network. For a brief moment, the cable channel made short-form animated projects that allowed their creatives to tell stories free of the restrictions of a standard TV broadcast. And while the miniseries era sadly didn't last long and was mostly dedicated to "Adventure Time" spin-offs, we did get a brilliant miniseries that remains one of the best animated shows ever made.
That, of course, would be the 2014 fantasy miniseries "Over the Garden Wall." Created by Patrick McHale, the show centers on two half-brothers lost in a mysterious forest trying to find their way home. Along the way, they encounter all sorts of fantastical creatures. Simply put, this is a perfect series — not to mention, a great way to welcome back the fall season.
Over the Garden Wall is a must-watch every year
Over the course of its brisk 110-minute runtime, "Over the Garden Wall" tells a tightly-paced story that's unlike anything Cartoon Network (or any other American network) had done at the time or even since then. It's a horror tale that's spooky but never overly frightening to children. It's likewise a dark fantasy adventure with appropriately high emotional stakes and a sense of danger and eeriness that's rare in mainstream kids' animation, especially back then.
Then there's the show's aesthetic. It draws heavily from Americana, especially New England folklore, combined with backgrounds inspired by turn-of-the-century illustration and oil paintings. Even its animation is unusual, given that "Adventure Time" reigned supreme on Cartoon Network at the same time. "Over the Garden Wall," by comparison, often references '30s and '40s animation like "Merrie Melodies" and the work of the Fleischer brothers. The result is a colorful cartoon miniseries with a wonderful sense of whimsy that never shies away from the darker aspects of its forest setting (i.e. "The Unknown").
"Over the Garden Wall" is full of memorable side characters, too, as brought to life by a remarkable cast of recognizable voices. Elijah Woof as the miniseries' protagonist Wirt, Melanie Lynskey as a bird named Beatrice, and Christopher Lloyd as a character known as the Woodsman are all phenomenal, while Tim Curry immediately makes an impression as the eerie Auntie Whispers. Many members of the cast are opera singers as well, so the series is full of catchy and memorable music inspired by classic American opera singing from before the 1950s (spanning the genres of jazz to jug band music).
What you end up with is a show that feels timeless yet modern, whimsically witty, and, once again, one of the best cartoons ever created.
Over the Garden Wall remains a rare Cartoon Network gem
Unfortunately, as celebrated as "Over the Garden Wall" was, and despite winning two Emmys, Cartoon Network never really made another miniseries like this. Before streaming made self-contained series with less than 12 episodes a season into the norm, Cartoon Network followed up "Over the Garden Wall" with a bunch of "Adventure Time" miniseries, a "Clarence" miniseries, and just one other original venture (a sitcom about a royal family). It's unfortunate, considering the biggest reason this show is so good is because its format allows it to explore a standalone narrative with a clear-cut conclusion.
There's no reason Cartoon Network needed to struggle with miniseries like this, either. After all, Adult Swim has since gone and mastered the art of short-form storytelling with shorts like "Too Many Cooks" and the ambitious animated special "The Elephant."
Still, we'll always have "Over the Garden Wall," a miniseries that has only grown in popularity over the years. This culminated in the "Over the Garden Wall" 10th anniversary short film produced by stop-motion legend Aardman Animations. Rather than a sequel or a remake, the anniversary short is like a deleted scene from the original miniseries that had never been released before. It features cameos from beloved characters, Wirt pondering in an unnecessarily melancholy fashion, and some fantastic music. Overall, it's the perfect tribute to "Over the Garden Wall" and proof that not every show needs to be rebooted for nostalgia's sake. A simple wink for old times' sake in a new medium will more than do the trick.