This 2014 Fantasy Miniseries Is Easily One Of The Best Animated Shows Ever Made

The late 2000s is generally considered to be a dark age for Cartoon Network. Following the departure of Jim Samples (the executive who oversaw the greenlighting of celebrated series such as "Samurai Jack," "Ben 10," "Codename: Kids Next Door," and "The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy"), the new regime changed the channel's approach. Indeed, as soon as Stuart Snyder took over, he introduced a mandate of no weird stuff (though shows like "Flapjack" managed to sneak past that rule). But in spite of that, Cartoon Network produced some very successful titles during that era, among them "Young Justice," the many "Ben 10" spin-offs, and even unique cartoons like "MAD" and Genndy Tartakovsky's "Sym-Bionic Titan."

Thankfully, the 2010s saw Cartoon Network return to experimentation thanks in no small part to the popularity of "Flapjack," whose crew of writers and artists went on to create such influential shows as "Adventure Time" and "Steven Universe." What's more, the advent of miniseries made the 2010s a truly special time for Cartoon Network. For a brief moment, the cable channel made short-form animated projects that allowed their creatives to tell stories free of the restrictions of a standard TV broadcast. And while the miniseries era sadly didn't last long and was mostly dedicated to "Adventure Time" spin-offs, we did get a brilliant miniseries that remains one of the best animated shows ever made.

That, of course, would be the 2014 fantasy miniseries "Over the Garden Wall." Created by Patrick McHale, the show centers on two half-brothers lost in a mysterious forest trying to find their way home. Along the way, they encounter all sorts of fantastical creatures. Simply put, this is a perfect series — not to mention, a great way to welcome back the fall season.