One Of The Best Animated Shows Ever Has Finally Achieved Its Creator's Biggest Dream

"Over the Garden Wall" creator Patrick McHale always considered Aardman to be the pinnacle of animation, and he was always interested in the art of stop-motion. Though he's worked in some highly influential shows like "The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack" and "Adventure Time," and he did co-write the script to "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio," it wasn't until this year that he fulfilled his dream of working in stop-motion — and with Aardman, no less.

Just in time for its 10th anniversary, Cartoon Network released an "Over the Garden Wall" short film from Aardman and McHale, and it's a full circle moment for the animator in more ways than one. As McHale told Inverse, "In some ways, it seems like 'Over the Garden Wall' probably should have been realized in stop-motion all along — it just feels kind of right for that world," and he is absolutely right.

Dan Ojari and Mikey Please ("Robin Robin") directed this short and also co-wrote it with McHale, who created the original show using 2D digital animation. The short reunites the main cast, bringing back Elijah Wood as Wirt and Melanie Lynskey as Beatrice. Collin Dean, who voiced Greg when he was 9, returns in the form of unused takes from the original series. The Blasting Company, who did the exquisite music for the 10-year-old miniseries, also returned to score the short film.

The original "Over the Garden Wall" follows Wirt and Greg, half-brothers lost in a magical forest realm known as "The Unknown," where they encounter all sorts of quirky characters and fantastical creatures, while they also run away from a menacing monster known as The Beast. From its colorful art direction, to its spooky vibes, the miniseries is considered a fan-favorite fall re-watch. Now in stop motion, it feels as if "Over the Garden Wall" has become what it was always meant to be.