Quote Of The Day By Tina Fey: 'Authenticity Is Dangerous And Expensive'

A Philadelphia native like me (go Birds), Tina Fey is, without question, the best thing to ever come out of Pennsylvania's Upper Darby Township. (Apologies to the area's other famous residents like Todd Rundgren, Ed McMahon, and Cheri Oteri.) Fey, who rose to prominence on "Saturday Night Live" as a writer, performer, and Weekend Update co-host (alongside her friends Amy Poehler and Seth Meyers) before winning Emmys for her own show, "30 Rock," is one of the funniest talents we've got. If you've ever watched even a single episode of "30 Rock," you know I'm right; pound for pound and joke for joke, it's probably the most hysterically funny sitcom of its generation.

Fey currently stars on the Netflix series "The Four Seasons," but now that she's not personally churning out 20+ episodes of a network TV show anymore, she has a little more time on her hands ... and takes opportunities to appear on podcasts with people like Poehler. In February of 2024, Fey made an appearance on "Las Culturistas," the pop culture obsessed podcast hosted by fellow "SNL" veteran Bowen Yang and his comedy partner Matt Rogers. While there, she gave the world the gift of a particular quote during a closing segment of each episode titled "I Don't Think So, Honey," where Yang, Rogers, and the guest each get one minute to air a niche grievance. "Gift" is not an exaggeration. The quote was so good that, at the following Las Culturistas Culture Awards, Rogers and Yang led the entire audience in a recitation of Fey's "I Don't Think So, Honey" and called it their "Pledge of Allegiance."

So, what does Fey say in her one minute that's so impactful? Once you get to a specific level of fame, you can no longer share your hot takes.