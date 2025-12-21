Watch SNL Say Goodbye To Bowen Yang With A Hilarious, Heartfelt Sketch

Just before the weekend, the shocking news emerged that "Saturday Night Live" cast member Bowen Yang was leaving the late night sketch comedy series in the middle of the season, following the Christmas episode hosted by Ariana Grande with musical guest Cher. It was a surprising development, largely because it's a rare midseason departure, when cast members usually leave at the end of an "SNL" season or just before a new one begins.

With seven seasons as a cast member under his belt (and one before that as a writer), Bowen Yang leaves behind a hilarious legacy at "SNL." While Yang wasn't know for many recurring characters, outside of mocking real life people like George Santos and Kim Jong-un, he consistently made waves as various one-off characters at the Weekend Update desk and often brought electric and off-kilter energy to any sketch he was in. So how did "SNL" choose to send him off into the next chapter of his career?

In Bowen Yang's final "SNL" sketch, he's playing Ed, a Delta Airlines Sky Lounge employee who is handing out eggnog during the busy holiday travel season. But his industrial eggnog machine is breaking down, so this is going to be his last shift. Meanwhile, Ed's wife Ronda (Ariana Grande) is missing him at home, and she's eagerly anticipating the end of his shift.

The sketch uses a lovely holiday music through-line and allows Yang to express his genuine feelings about the time he's spent at "SNL," and it just might make some tears come out of your face. Take a look below.