Quote Of The Day By M. Night Shyamalan: 'It Was Some Dark Times. I'm Gonna Become This Cautionary Tale'
Not many industry figures can claim to have experienced the same roller coaster ride that M. Night Shyamalan has been on since the start of his career. Bursting onto the scene with a stone-cold classic like "The Sixth Sense" is an achievement that has followed the filmmaker ever since 1999, even going so far as to rewrite history in the minds of many who mistakenly believed that that was his feature debut. (In fact, that honor goes to his little-known indie drama "Praying with Anger" in 1992.) But such success right out of the gate — a remarkable run that includes "Unbreakable," "Signs," and even "The Village" in 2004 — only made the lows that followed all the more dramatic.
Yet, Shyamalan refused to let this be the end of his story. Born in Mahé, India, before eventually moving to Pennsylvania and making his home base in Philadelphia, the Indian-American filmmaker has an oeuvre that can be neatly divided into distinct phases: his meteoric rise, his stunning fall, and his extended comeback. After years of churning out a steady series of box office hits and critical acclaim, he's right back where he belongs — among an exclusive circle of directors whose names are a brand unto themselves, from Jordan Peele to Ryan Coogler to Greta Gerwig to Christopher Nolan.
It hasn't always been easy to get back to the top of the mountain, but that adversity and his ability to overcome it is exactly what best defines the filmmaker. When things got dark, he became his own light. His return to form began with 2015's "The Visit," and Shyamalan did so by betting it all on himself ... quite literally. So, it's only fitting that this makes M. Night Shyamalan the subject of today's quote of the day.
Quote of the Day by M. Night Shyamalan
"It was some dark times. I'm gonna become this cautionary tale. And I sat down with my little girl, my youngest, and she had a puzzle. And I said, 'Let's just do a puzzle.' So we sat down and we did this 1000-piece puzzle, me and her. And she said, 'This is too hard.' And I said, 'Let's just find one piece.' And we spent thirty minutes and found one piece that would fit into another piece. And I was like, 'Let's just find another piece.' And we did that and I was like, 'Huh. I have faith that there is a picture here.' And I said, 'Well, let me just approach life like that.'
So the next morning I was like, 'Let's make one moment better in 'The Visit.” So I sat in the editing room and I just made one moment better, made one line better, made one cut better, and I did that every day. One more piece, one more piece, one more piece. And I forgot all about the mortgage on the house and the stakes and everything. And I fell in love with that process."
There's putting your money where your mouth is, and there's what M. Night Shyamalan did to make "The Visit." His 2015 horror comeback marked the divisive director's break from Hollywood. Rather than struggle to get a gun-shy studio to back his original script, which was a near-impossibility following years of high-profile misses and critical flops, he famously mortgaged his own home and bet everything on one last play.
The result? The well-received and instantly profitable "The Visit," which he reminisced about in GQ's 2025 career retrospective. Few quotes are as revealing as this — or as representative of a storyteller's entire ethos.
Deeper Meaning of M. Night Shyamalan's Quote -- The importance of perspective
It's true what they say: Rome wasn't built in a day, nor was M. Night Shyamalan's industry standing rebuilt all at once. It's easy to look back and treat his career resurgence as a given; this is, after all, the same mastermind behind multiple genre classics, and Hollywood tends to project itself as a place where merit will inevitably win the day. That's not always the case, however, and the long and winding path back to the top clearly required a bit of an adjustment in perspective.
One piece at a time, folks. When Shyamalan risked it all to make "The Visit," most would've found themselves overwhelmed by the pressure and the impossibly high stakes of the moment — should the horror film have failed or simply fallen short of profitability, that likely would've been it. Unlike filmmakers with the privilege of failing upwards and receiving countless lifelines, there typically aren't second chances for filmmakers like Shyamalan. But rather than wilt when the lights shined brightest, he instead kept his eyes squarely on the path directly in front of him. And the fact that one of his daughters is so central to this anecdote — particularly in light of Saleka Night Shyamalan's starring role in "Trap" and Ishana Night Shyamalan making her directorial debut with "The Watchers" — is just the cherry on top.
There truly is wisdom in being cognizant of biting off more than you can chew, which doubles as a seamless metaphor for the filmmaking process itself. As daunting as mounting a comeback effort is, the same applies to simply making a movie. The next time you watch a Shyamalan film, remember the blood, sweat, and tears that made it possible.
More Quotes From M. Night Shyamalan
- "The idea is to always go for the thing that's risky. I want to be courageous and original."
- "I think I take what you might call a B-movie story, deal with B-movie subjects, and I treat it as if it's an A-movie in terms of my approach, my crew, my actors, my ethics and so on. I guess that's my trademark, or one of them anyway."
- "It's human nature. Twenty six people love the movie, and the 27th person hates it, and the only thing you can think about is the 27th person."
- "You don't get to celebrate yourself unless you risk being mocked or rejected. As an artist, you cannot play it safe. You just can't. You can't grow that way."
- "That's the thing about humanity and artistry. You're never the same. You're degrading, or you're getting better. You don't stay the same. You're continually doing one or the other. There's no staying where you were. If you're not doing anything, your skills and point of view are atrophying. If your mind is not actively looking for the thing in this room that you want to tell a story about, you're not learning your skillset. This was one of those things that relied solely on making myself have no safety net. It's gonna hurt, but you're going to find a way to figure out the answers."
- "Work on your authenticity, your own voice. It's true for everything, not just moviemaking. Know yourself. Hone your point of view with the people you're around and the experiences you have. Be attentive. A rich, specific and unusual point of view is going to be very successful in any film."