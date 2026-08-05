Quote Of The Day By M. Night Shyamalan: 'It Was Some Dark Times. I'm Gonna Become This Cautionary Tale'

Not many industry figures can claim to have experienced the same roller coaster ride that M. Night Shyamalan has been on since the start of his career. Bursting onto the scene with a stone-cold classic like "The Sixth Sense" is an achievement that has followed the filmmaker ever since 1999, even going so far as to rewrite history in the minds of many who mistakenly believed that that was his feature debut. (In fact, that honor goes to his little-known indie drama "Praying with Anger" in 1992.) But such success right out of the gate — a remarkable run that includes "Unbreakable," "Signs," and even "The Village" in 2004 — only made the lows that followed all the more dramatic.

Yet, Shyamalan refused to let this be the end of his story. Born in Mahé, India, before eventually moving to Pennsylvania and making his home base in Philadelphia, the Indian-American filmmaker has an oeuvre that can be neatly divided into distinct phases: his meteoric rise, his stunning fall, and his extended comeback. After years of churning out a steady series of box office hits and critical acclaim, he's right back where he belongs — among an exclusive circle of directors whose names are a brand unto themselves, from Jordan Peele to Ryan Coogler to Greta Gerwig to Christopher Nolan.

It hasn't always been easy to get back to the top of the mountain, but that adversity and his ability to overcome it is exactly what best defines the filmmaker. When things got dark, he became his own light. His return to form began with 2015's "The Visit," and Shyamalan did so by betting it all on himself ... quite literally. So, it's only fitting that this makes M. Night Shyamalan the subject of today's quote of the day.