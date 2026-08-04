Sadie Sink Starred In An Adaptation Of The Odyssey That Didn't Last Long

When you adapt "The Odyssey" into a movie or TV show, you have to think outside the box. It's not enough to merely render the ancient epic poem attributed to Homer as faithfully as you can based on any single translation. You have to do something more innovative, lest your adaptation blend in with the many, many others before it. Cast Wishbone the adorable Jack Russell Terrier as your protagonist, Odysseus, have the story take place in the "SpongeBob Squarepants" universe, rejig the whole thing as a Coen Brothers period crime comedy — whatever you want! Just make sure it's different.

Say what you will against "American Odyssey," but it at least got that part right. Created by Peter Horton ("Grey's Anatomy"), Adam Armus ("Heroes"), and Kay Foster ("The Following"), the NBC series premiered in 2015 and was envisioned as a modern-day spin on "The Odyssey" — so much that it was originally called simply "Odyssey" and released under that title in the UK. This was not, however, an ideal time to be launching a network show. With streaming becoming all the rage, a series like "American Odyssey" needed to stand out from the crowd to survive past a single season, be it with a killer premise or stellar reviews. Unfortunately, it had neither.

What it did have was Sadie Sink, then still two years away from blasting off (and, in time, introducing a whole new generation to the power of Kate Bush) thanks to her turn as the troubled, monster-fighting teenager Max Mayfield on "Stranger Things." So, in light of that and Sink snagging herself a shiny new role in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," it's worth pausing to reflect on this forgotten artifact and its place in the history of small screen storytelling in the 21st century.