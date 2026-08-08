Children Of Blood And Bone Author Tomi Adeyemi Didn't Mince Words About The Movie Adaptation

Sometimes authors disavow adaptations of their work. It happens! Stephen King famously hated Stanley Kubrick's movie version of "The Shining," as just one example. So what's going on with Tomi Adeyemi, the author behind the 2018 young adult and romance fantasy novel "Children of Blood and Bone?"

Gina Prince-Bythewood is directing the star-studded adaptation of "Children of Blood and Bone," set to release in January 2027 — and it'll feature stars like Viola Davis, Damson Idris, Cynthia Erivo, Idris Elba, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Regina King, just to name a few. ("The Hunger Games" and "The Hate U Give" star Amandla Stenberg also plays a key role. Put a pin in that.)

As for Adeyemi, she's no longer involved. In a social media video (via Variety), Adeyemi said that she felt she needed to speak out about how harrowing her experience was co-writing the screenplay and working on the movie. As she said:

"I'm not going to speak on what I endured to make it through the young adult trilogy, and I'm not going to speak about everything that I also suffered through or endured to make the adaptation a reality. I'm actually only going to speak about what happened after I left that set of my own film adaptation, hyperventilating and sobbing. There are many witnesses, so it's not really a secret. I came back to America and suffered such severe somatic pain and so many panic attacks. I knew it was so bad that I would never ever be able to watch this film, and I made peace with that."

Adeyemi went on to say that, in the wake of the trailer's release, she is "still being antagonized behind the scenes" and called the film "the worst thing I have ever had to live through."