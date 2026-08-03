Spider-Man: Brand New Day Fixes The Biggest Issue With Modern Marvel Movie Costumes

Destin Daniel Cretton's new superhero film "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" takes place four years after the events of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," which essentially wiped the slate clean on the character. As readers likely know, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) cast a spell at the end of "No Way Home" that erased Spider-Man from the collective memories of the world, leaving him to start fresh with no friends or support system. In the last four years, Spider-Man has managed to make a few new friends as a superhero, although he's still hung up on his ex-girlfriend MJ (Zendaya), so he hasn't done any dating (as far as we know).

But Spider-Man does still have a few accoutrements left over from before Doctor Strange's spell. He lives in a small New York apartment with a lot of super-advanced computer equipment that allows him to track criminal activity throughout the city, and a sewing machine that can near-magically repair his costume any time it rips. His suit still has high-tech moving goggles, and it seems to be infused with an A.I. health-tracking system that can speak in his ear. (The computer is voiced by an Oscar-nominated actress.) Otherwise, though, it seems to be an ordinary spandex outfit.

It's a relief to see that Spider-Man no longer wears the golden costume he wore in "No Way Home." That costume was made from thousands of shape-shifting nano-bots that wrapped around Spider-Man's body. His face mask would whoosh on and off his face constantly throughout the film. It was annoying. In "Brand New Day," Spider-Man has to remove his mask with his hand, and put it down somewhere when it's not in use. It's such a dang alleviation to not have to watch those masks whoosh on and off all the time.