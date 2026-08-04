Josh Hartnett's Wild 'Assassins On A Plane' Movie Is A Must-Watch On Prime Video

We've written a lot about the downsides of the streaming era, and how easy it is for movies to get lost in a sea of new releases and never find an audience due to low marketing budgets. But when it comes to action movies of a certain kind, it's always been a struggle. There are countless awesome but silly direct-to-streaming movies that get lost every week on various platforms, just like they used to get lost in theaters or buried on VHS shelves. That's not new, and it's not going to change anytime soon.But it's a shame, because that means there are countless smaller action movies just waiting for the right audience to find them and realize they're a lot of fun.

That's where we come in. We scout through the sea of mediocre releases and nostalgia bait in order to remind you of the actual best action movies no one is talking about anymore. These are forgotten movies, or those that simply didn't have the marketing push they deserved during their initial release.

Such is the case for "Fight or Flight," a movie starring Josh Hartnett that was released as a Sky Cinema Original about a plane full of assassins.

Yes, really. The film follows a disgraced former Secret Service agent named Lucas Reyes (Josh Hartnett) who is given one last chance at redemption: he must identify and capture an elusive hacker on a flight from Bangkok to San Francisco. Easy enough, right? Well, complicating matters is the fact that the commercial flight the hacker is on is also filled with assassins from around the world, all tasked with killing both the hacker and Lucas. Now that it's streaming on Prime Video, "Fight or Flight" is a must-watch.