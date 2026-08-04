This Minecraft Movie Star's Murder Mystery Series Is A Gem Tucked Away On Netflix

Holly Jackson's Y.A. novel "A Good Girl's Guide to Murder" was published in 2019, and follows the investigative adventures of teenage true-crime fan Pippa "Pip" Fitz-Amobi from a small suburb in Buckinghamshire. In the first novel, she investigates the five-year-old murder of a popular girl in her school, Andrea, and the subsequent suspicious suicide of the alleged murderer, Sal. Pip teams up with Sal's brother Ravi, and they delve into the old secrets at her school. Pip is able to get information because she claims she's actually working on a school project, and no one suspects the teenagers of being capable detectives. Naturally, Pip discovers that Andrea wasn't the squeaky-clean star everyone suspected and that Sal probably wasn't the perpetrator.

The book was popular enough to warrant several sequels, including "Good Girl, Bad Blood" in 2020, "As Good As Dead" in 2021, and "Kill Joy" in 2021. It was also popular enough to spawn a TV series, which was released on BBC iPlayer in 2024. The series is also available on Netflix in North America. "A Good Girl's Guide to Murder" has already run for two six-episode seasons, with a third coming in 2027, so it appears to be something of a hit.

The series starred Emma Myers (from "A Minecraft Movie") as Pip, and Zain Iqbal as Ravi. Rahul Pattni played Sal in flashbacks, while India Lillie Davies played Andrea. Critics liked it. Although the series deals with murder and tragedy, it's actually a lighthearted affair, breezily skipping along without much adult gravitas. In the Los Angeles Times, Robert Lloyd wrote that "Good Girl's Guide" is only mildly gritty, but that it is heartfelt, which is its greatest asset.