The Acclaimed Batman Series With A Brand New Season Is A Must-Watch On Prime Video
Batman fans have endured multiple delays to Matt Reeves' "The Batman: Part II," which is now set to debut in February 2028, almost six years after the first installment. In the meantime, however, one of the best on-screen interpretations of the character just returned for a second season. "Batman: Caped Crusader" Season 2 is now available on Prime Video, and if you're yet to catch up on this spiritual successor to the legendary "Batman: The Animated Series," now is the time to remedy that.
"Caped Crusader" hails from "Batman: TAS" co-creator Bruce Timm, with J.J. Abrams and Reeves executive producing. The '40s-set animated series follows a version of the titular vigilante based on the comic books of the era, focusing on his detective skills in a corrupt Gotham designed with film noir aesthetics in mind. Considering how beloved Timm's early-'90s series was, it would seem like a no-brainer to bring him back just as the generation who grew up on "BTAS" enters prime nostalgia years. But "Caped Crusader" had a tough road to release.
Prior to its Prime Video debut, "Batman: Caped Crusader" was canceled at HBO Max before Amazon came to the rescue and picked it up with a two-season order. When it did finally debut in 2024, it did so to rave reviews. /Film's Witney Seibold heralded "Batman: Caped Crusader" as the scariest, best, and most mature Batman in years, praising the sharp, succinct storytelling and complex take on the lead character and his rogues gallery.
Indeed, the show maintained everything great about "Batman: TAS" while improving on it. Now, "Caped Crusader" has returned for a second season, and it doesn't seem to have lost a step.
Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 looks to be just as great as the first
Season 1 of "Batman: Caped Crusader" introduced us to Hamish Linklater's Bruce Wayne/Batman as he went up against various villains, including Harvey Dent/Two-Face (Diedrich Bader), Clayface (Dan Donohue), and a gender-swapped Penguin/Oswalda Cobblepot (Minnie Driver). We also met Jason Watkins' Alfred Pennyworth, Eric Morgan Stuart's Commissioner Jim Gordon, and Krystal Joy Brown's Barbara Gordon, alongside a host of other well-known Gothamites.
Though "Caped Crusader" Season 1 told self-contained stories with each of its 10 episodes, it also had an overarching narrative that culminated in a cliffhanger when a mysterious series of murders reveals a killer with a penchant for using toxins to off his victims. It all hinted at the arrival of the Joker in "Caped Crusader" Season 2, and now we know for sure — Season 2 of the series sees Batman face off against the Clown Prince of Crime.
Happily, this second season has thus far been just as well received as the first. "Caped Crusader" has an average critic score of 91% on Rotten Tomatoes, with Season 1 hitting 94% and Season 2 thus far managing to get close with 88% (though no "top critics" have yet contributed to that score). Either way, "Caped Crusader" is well worth your time. Bruce Timm had a lot of creative control over "Batman: The Animated Series," but he still had to navigate Fox censorship and tailor his stories to children. With "Caped Crusader," he's finally been allowed to realize his vision unimpeded, and it's led to one of the best Batman shows yet.