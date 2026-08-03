The Acclaimed Batman Series With A Brand New Season Is A Must-Watch On Prime Video

Batman fans have endured multiple delays to Matt Reeves' "The Batman: Part II," which is now set to debut in February 2028, almost six years after the first installment. In the meantime, however, one of the best on-screen interpretations of the character just returned for a second season. "Batman: Caped Crusader" Season 2 is now available on Prime Video, and if you're yet to catch up on this spiritual successor to the legendary "Batman: The Animated Series," now is the time to remedy that.

"Caped Crusader" hails from "Batman: TAS" co-creator Bruce Timm, with J.J. Abrams and Reeves executive producing. The '40s-set animated series follows a version of the titular vigilante based on the comic books of the era, focusing on his detective skills in a corrupt Gotham designed with film noir aesthetics in mind. Considering how beloved Timm's early-'90s series was, it would seem like a no-brainer to bring him back just as the generation who grew up on "BTAS" enters prime nostalgia years. But "Caped Crusader" had a tough road to release.

Prior to its Prime Video debut, "Batman: Caped Crusader" was canceled at HBO Max before Amazon came to the rescue and picked it up with a two-season order. When it did finally debut in 2024, it did so to rave reviews. /Film's Witney Seibold heralded "Batman: Caped Crusader" as the scariest, best, and most mature Batman in years, praising the sharp, succinct storytelling and complex take on the lead character and his rogues gallery.

Indeed, the show maintained everything great about "Batman: TAS" while improving on it. Now, "Caped Crusader" has returned for a second season, and it doesn't seem to have lost a step.