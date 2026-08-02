5 Most Underrated A24 Movies

This article contains a discussion of sexual assault.

Some movies from the independent studio A24, regarded as the home of excellent cinema spearheaded by visionary directors, are overrated. Some are correctly rated; "Lady Bird" earned a Best Picture Oscar nod (whereas "Moonlight" and "Everything Everywhere All at Once" both won a Best Picture Oscar), and horror films like "Midsommar" and "The Witch" are regarded as modern classics. Directors like Benny and Josh Safdie, Greta Gerwig, Ari Aster, Alex Garland, Robert Eggers, Barry Jenkins, and Celine Song have also earned fame and acclaim thanks to their successful A24 films, while veterans like Noah Baumbach, Sofia Coppola, and Kevin Smith have joined the studio for some of their most interesting and boundary-pushing projects. Generally, then, an A24 movie is cause for excitement, but unfortunately, some slip beneath the radar. It happens! So, which A24 films are underrated?

This was, if I may speak candidly, a tough list to make specifically because there are so many excellent options when it comes to "underrated" A24 films. That's why I feel compelled to include some honorable mentions. "Tusk," "Bodies Bodies Bodies," "The Iron Claw," "You Hurt My Feelings," "Tuesday," and "We Live in Time" were all strong contenders, but ultimately, I went with these five picks. With that out of the way, here are five fully underrated A24 films that definitely deserve a lot more love and attention.