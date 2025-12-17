Two 2025 Movies Covered The Same Difficult Topic, And One Did It Much Better

Content Warning: This article discusses sexual assault.

At first glance, "Materialists" and "Sorry, Baby" don't seem to have that much in common. "Materialists" is the long-awaited second film from Oscar-nominated writer and director Celine Song after her astounding 2023 feature debut "Past Lives," and "Sorry, Baby" is an intimate tour de force and directorial debut from actor, writer, and director Eva Victor. They both center around the same thing, though; both movies feature a devastating sexual assault as a major plot point, and where "Materialists" fails in its messaging and apparent mission, "Sorry, Baby" succeeds.

Sorry to talk numbers, but it's unavoidable in this context. According to the National Sexual Violence Research Center, 81% of women and 43% of men have experienced sexual assault or other forms of sexual violence; that's one in three women and a quarter of men. This is, heartbreakingly, a relatively common experience. As such, it seems like it should be represented and depicted in the art we consume, even when it's difficult to deal with — even if just to bring awareness to the issue, particularly as the 2017 #MeToo campaign has faced years of backlash to that backlash. In one of these movies, though, sexual assault is used for shock value, and in the other, it's the centerpiece of the film.

Let me back up a bit. "Materialists," which stars Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal, and Chris Evans, follows Johnson's matchmaker Lucy Mason as she tries to choose between a wealthy suitor (Pascal) and her ex-boyfriend (Evans). "Sorry, Baby" spends all of its time with Agnes (Victor), a woman recovering from severe trauma who manages to do so with humor and heart. So how do each of these films handle and feature sexual assault in the first place?