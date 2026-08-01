Brie Larson's '50s-Set Apple TV Miniseries Is The Perfect Watch For Period Drama Fans

Besides "Room" (the drama that won her an Academy Award) and her turns as Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Brie Larson found the time to make an Apple TV series ... and if you love period pieces, I can't recommend this show highly enough.

Based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Bonnie Garmus, "Lessons in Chemistry" introduces audiences to Larson's protagonist Elizabeth Zott, a woman stuck working as a low-level lab technician at the Hastings Research Institute in the 1950s — where none of the men will let her launch her own research project. (They claim that it's not just because she's a woman but because she doesn't have a PhD. She quit her doctorate program, as we learn in flashbacks, when her advisor attempted to assault her. She stabbed him non-fatally with a pencil and refused to apologize.) When Elizabeth finds herself working with the brilliant and genuinely kind Dr. Calvin Evans (Lewis Pullman), he finally recognizes that she's a scientific genius. But when Calvin is killed in a shocking accident, and Elizabeth realizes that she's pregnant with his child, everything changes.

As a single mother raising her precocious daughter Madeline, played by Alice Halsey (her name is actually "Mad," for the emotion Elizabeth feels upon her birth), Elizabeth struggles to make ends meet until, through bizarre circumstances, she ends up with her own cooking show called "Supper at Six," which she's determined to fill with scientific information because cooking is just ... chemistry. Larson is absolutely perfect as Elizabeth, a taciturn woman with a bigger capacity for love than she truly realizes, and the supporting actors, which includes Aja Naomi King, Kevin Sussman, Rainn Wilson, B.J. Novak, and Rosemarie DeWitt, are also fantastic. So, is Garmus' novel based on a true story? Not quite.