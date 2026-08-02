5 Best Spider-Man Movies, According To Rotten Tomatoes

We've been subjected to a lot — and I mean a lot — of Spider-Man movies over the years. First, starting in 2002, we got Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy, which stars Tobey Maguire as the titular teenaged webslinger and masked vigilante and casts Kirsten Dunst as Mary Jane Watson; thanks to Raimi's clever visuals and Maguire's central turn as Peter Parker, the Spider-Man movies that hit theaters between 2002 and 2007 helped define the current era of superhero movies in a big way. (Also, remember when people made entire movies with such little turnaround time? What an era.) In 2012, the franchise was inexplicably rebooted under the supervision of director Marc Webb, who brought Andrew Garfield on board as Peter and swapped out the canonical love interests, adding Emma Stone into the mix as Gwen Stacy in "The Amazing Spider-Man." After a sequel in 2014 effectively ended that burgeoning new Spider-Man franchise, the character made its way back into the Marvel Cinematic Universe just in time for a young British dancer named Tom Holland to don the costume. We also have an animated franchise that's earned near-universal acclaim, so put a pin in that; we'll definitely be circling back.

When it comes to which Spider-Man movie is best, mileage is going to vary. I'm sure there's one person who's not Garfield who rides hard for "The Amazing Spider-Man" out there, just as I'm sure that there are people who won't accept Holland as the superhero because they love Maguire's version too much. That's why we're bringing Rotten Tomatoes into the fray. Without further ado, here are the five highest-rated "Spider-Man" films using the critical scores on Rotten Tomatoes, from "hey, this is good!" to "wow, this is a phenomenal 'Spider-Man' movie."