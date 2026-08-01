Lupita Nyong'o's Terrifying Sci-Fi Horror Movie Is A Must-Watch On Netflix

The premise for John Krasinski's 2018 sci-fi horror film "A Quiet Place" is fun, and it's easy to see why it was such a big hit. "A Quiet Place" is a post-apocalypse survival thriller about the aftermath of a deadly, global alien invasion. The aliens, in this case, are giant, spindly, murderous creatures with no eyes. What they do have is very sensitive ears, and they tend to attack anyone or anything that makes any kind of sound. So, the only way to stay safe is to remain absolutely quiet at all times. Either that or to live near a noisy river where the aliens won't go.

Krasinski also directed 2021's "A Quiet Place Part II," although that film was kind of forgettable. 2024's "A Quiet Place: Day One," on the other hand, is pretty amazing and outstrips the other movies in the franchise in terms of emotion, character, and quality. Michael Sarnoski, who had previously made the excellent Nicolas Cage drama "Pig," wrote and directed "Day One," and he was able to make it a great, tense horror thriller as well as a heartfelt end-of-life drama. It certainly helped that Lupita Nyong'o was cast in the lead role, as her excellent performance informs much of the film. Those who have yet the movie would do well to change that asap, especially since "Day One" is currently streaming on Netflix.

Moreover, as its title dictates, "Day One" is a prequel and has no explicit references to the previous movies, nor does one need to have watched Krasinski's "A Quiet Day" films to understand it. You can go into this knowing nothing and still enjoy it.

And, to reassure you: the cat will be okay.