Tom Holland's 2022 Action Adventure Movie Is Finding New Fans On Prime Video

Back in the early '90s the disastrous "Super Mario Bros." set the tone for video game movies for years to come. But 30 years later, in a superhero-fatigued world, video games are helping to save Hollywood from collapsing altogether. Unfortunately, not every game adaptation of the 2020s has been a massive success — just look at the biggest box office bomb of 2024 "Borderlands." Then, there's something like Tom Holland's "Uncharted," which didn't really impress too many critics, but made $407.1 million on a $120 million budget and seemed to win over audiences. What's more, the 2022 movie is now enjoying a modest Prime Video renaissance, with subscribers sending it into the movie charts in the United States as they no doubt prepare for Holland's return as Spidey.

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" is set to be the film that brings Marvel back to life at the box office. The movie is on course for what will almost certainly be the biggest box office gross of 2026, which considering Holland also stars in the other biggest film of the year, "The Odyssey," makes this one heck of a summer for the British actor.

The spring of 2022 wasn't quite as successful for him, however. Eager to prove he could headline a franchise that didn't involve him suiting up as the wall-crawler, Holland debuted as Nathan Drake in "Uncharted," an action adventure film based on Naughty Dog's video game franchise. With a 41% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes based on 265 reviews, and an average rating of 5.3 out of 10, the film wasn't exactly well-received. But at 89%, the "Popcornmeter" paints a different picture. Audiences seemed to have a wonderful time with Holland's action adventure outing, and now they're reliving the thrill over on Prime Video.