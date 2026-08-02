Spider-Man: Brand New Day Easter Egg Teases An Upcoming Blockbuster Movie From The Same Director

This article contains spoilers for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day."

Unsurprisingly, the new "Spider-Man" movie is packed full of Easter eggs and nods. Like any proper superhero movie, "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" includes plenty of cameos from other Marvel characters and references events from other movies you might not have seen (or, in the case of a "Thunderbolts*" nod, definitely haven't seen, judging by its box office failure).

The film's biggest achievement, in addition to delivering a phenomenal Peter Parker story worthy of Sam Raimi, is making it all work. Whether it's giving Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner/Hulk a supporting role, or Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova making a delightfully funny appearance, or Jon Bernthal's Punisher being a surprising breakout role — the movie truly feels like part of a lived-in superhero universe where every reference to other Marvel characters and stories feels organic and adds to the main plot.

But it's not exclusive to the Marvel Cinematic Universe; it also draws on other pieces of pop culture. Jacob Batalon's Ned Leeds and Tom Holland's Peter Parker are still huge "Star Wars" LEGO fans, for instance, but Ned also comes out as a big anime fan in the movie, sporting a "Naruto" poster in his room.

Sure, this is just part of anime becoming more mainstream in the last decade and a half, with many huge films now acknowledging or referencing anime, like "Superman" doing the Yamcha death pose to the third act of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" being an "Attack on Titan" reference. It makes sense that Ned would be into anime, but it's more than that — it is also a nod to the fact that "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" director Destin Daniel Cretton is making a "Naruto" movie next.